How Homeowners and Renters Are Getting Financial Help During the COVID-19 Crisis

As workers around the tri-state face the uncertainty of not receiving their paychecks due to businesses closing abruptly -- some on a temporary basis , others permanently -- or a reduction in work hours to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many are left wondering: how will I make rent or mortgage payments?

The economic hardships brought on by this global outbreak is a reality. Seeing this, there is a flurry of measures by officials in the tri-state area, as well as the federal government, that have been set into place -- or are in the works -- to protect renters and homeowners.

NEW YORK STATE

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a "bold" but "necessary action" by offering a 90-day relief on mortgage payments for those who face financial hardships – meaning those who have become unemployed or are now working only part-time due to the coronavirus crisis.

"This is a real life benefit. People are under tremendous economic pressure. Making a mortgage payment can be one of the number one stressers, Cuomo said. "Eliminating that stresser for 90 days, I think will go a long way. Again, we’ll reassess as the situation goes on whether this will be extended or not."

Waiving these payments will not have a negative effect on your credit report, Cuomo said.

There will also be a grace period for loan modification. Although, Cuomo said, the state is not exempting people from their mortgage payments, rather they are adjusting the mortgage to include those payments on the back end.

Additionally, there will be no late fees or online payment fees and foreclosures will be postponed or suspended during this time period.

Meanwhile, on March 15, Chief Administrative Judge of the Unified Courts of the State of New York Lawrence Marks issued a memorandum in part saying that effective the following day all eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders would be suspended statewide until further notice.

NEW JERSEY

Similarly, New Jersey expects to approve a measure that will safeguard renters and property owners.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the State Senate was in session working on legislation aimed at aiding the state's emergency response, which included a bill that would give the governor the explicit authority through executive order to suspend the removal of individuals pursuant to foreclosures or evictions proceedings.

Murphy said he would sign the measure the moment it came to his desk.

“We simply cannot have families already anxious over their health, anxious about whether they are going to lose a roof over their heads," he said.

Additionally, he urged urged banks and lenders to do what they can for their mortgage costumers to make loan repayment much more flexible in the upcoming weeks and months.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

Mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced Wednesday that they will suspend foreclosure and evictions of borrowers in single family homes owned by their companies.

Under Fannie Mae's guidelines for single-family mortgages:

Homeowners who are adversely impacted by this national emergency may request mortgage assistance by contacting their mortgage servicer

Foreclosure sales and evictions of borrowers are suspended for 60 days

Homeowners impacted by this national emergency are eligible for a forbearance plan to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months

Credit bureau reporting of past due payments of borrowers in a forbearance plan as a result of hardships attributable to this national emergency is suspended

Homeowners in a forbearance plan will not incur late fees

After forbearance, a servicer must work with the borrower on a permanent plan to help maintain or reduce monthly payment amounts as necessary, including a loan modification

Meanwhile, Freddie Mac’s mortgage relief options for borrowers impacted by COVID-19 include:

Ensuring payment relief by providing borrowers forbearance for up to 12 months;

Waiving assessments of penalties or late fees against borrowers;

Suspending the reporting of delinquency related to forbearance, repayment or trial plans to credit bureaus; and

Allowing Servicers to offer borrowers additional loss mitigation options that are typically only enacted to address natural disasters. This includes loan modifications that give servicers options to provide payment relief or keep the payment the same post the forbearance period.

The action, ordered by Fannie and Freddie’s federal regulator, is among many efforts nationwide to protect those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The companies have been under the control of the federal government since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development similarly suspended foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.

