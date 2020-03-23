NYC ER Doc Who Survived Ebola: 90% of My Patients Are COVID-19 Cases Now

A New York City emergency room doctor -- who survived the Ebola virus five years ago -- says the city's hospitals being all but overrun by the rush of COVID-19 cases.

Craig Spencer is director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center. He splits his time between working in the ER and responding to epidemiological crises around the world.

In 2014, Spencer gained a measure of notoriety as New York's first Ebola patient, having contracted the disease while responding to an outbreak there.

Now Spencer is getting attention again, this time for his exhausted description of how severe the coronavirus outbreak has become in New York City.

Finally home after 13 hours in the ER. Today >90% of my patients were confirmed or likely #COVID19. Many really sick, some in their 30s like me. The sirens on otherwise empty NYC streets are unending & haunting. I’m tired. But really honored to be back in the ER in the morning. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) March 23, 2020

"Finally home after 13 hours in the ER. Today >90% of my patients were confirmed or likely #COVID19. Many really sick, some in their 30s like me. The sirens on otherwise empty NYC streets are unending & haunting. I’m tired. But really honored to be back in the ER in the morning," Spencer said in a tweet just before midnight Sunday.

By 6:30 a.m. Monday, it had already been "liked" nearly 41,000 times.

New York City is now the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak of the pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases, roughly a third of the U.S. total.