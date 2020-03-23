Coronavirus Crisis Latest: Surgeon General Warns ‘It’s Going to Get Bad’

The hunt for ventilators and other medical supplies is consuming the U.S. as new virus infections soar. Political paralysis stalled efforts for quick aid from Congress and more governments tightened restrictions, sending world markets and U.S. futures down.

Here's the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.:

US Surgeon General on Outbreak: 'It's Going to Get Bad'

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams warned Monday that the coronavirus outbreak will continue to worsen because too many people are not abiding by guidance to stay at home and practice social distancing.

“I want America to understand this week, it's going to get bad,” Adams said in an interview on the “TODAY” show.

Adams told "TODAY" co-host Savannah Gutherie that “we need to come together as a nation” to fight the coronavirus outbreak but “a lot of people think this can’t happen to them.”

Asked about growing pressure for President Donald Trump to use the Defense Production Act to force companies to ramp up production of critical supplies, Adams said it wasn't necessary at this time because many have stepped up on their own and are producing at full capacity.

"You you don't need to compel people to do what they are already doing," he said.

Rescue Package Negotiations Continue on Capitol Hill

The latest economic rescue package being negotiated in Washington is now nearly $2 trillion. But the Senate has yet to agree on the parameters of the package, voting against advancing the measure to a full vote. Talks wrapped up late at night on Capitol Hill with the goal a new vote on Monday.

Democrats say the draft package is insufficient in the face of economic havoc from the coronavirus, arguing that it is tilted toward corporations and does too little to help workers and health care providers. President Donald Trump weighed in earlier in the day, saying “it's not very complicated” and that workers must be helped and companies saved.