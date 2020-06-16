Cuomo Eases Crowd Limits for Phase III as Virus Recedes in NY, Rages Anew Across U.S.

What to Know Western New York became the state's sixth region to enter Phase III of the four-stage reopening on Tuesday; Capital Region joins Wednesday

New York City is in its second week of Phase I; Mayor Bill de Blasio has said it could be ready for Phase II, reopening outdoor dining and more, in early July. Infection rates have stayed low despite easing restrictions

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has faced criticism for not hastening the reopening. His state hit Stage 2, resuming child care, al fresco and in-person retail on Monday and reopens personal care services next week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order lifting the indoor crowd limit from 10 to 25 for Phase III regions, citing New Yorkers' sustained progress in fighting back a disease that has seen new life in nearly half of America's states. Western New York takes that next step Tuesday; the Capital Region will do so Wednesday.

The governor said the encouraging numbers in New York -- the state's lowest daily death and hospitalization rates since the pandemic hit prompted him to modify the previous Phase III crowd rules. Once the epicenter of the national COVID epidemic, New York now has one of the country's lowest infection rates.

None of the state's 10 regions has a daily COVID testing positivity rate higher than 1.4 percent (Western New York). New York City's fell to 1.3 percent positive Monday of more than 28,000 people tested the day before. At the peak of the crisis, 59 percent of those tested each day in the five boroughs were positive.

"Across the nation, we are seeing the virus increasing," Cuomo said Monday. "New York is one of the exceptions. COVID cases are going down even after we began reopening. We must stay the course. It’s up to us, New York."

Frustrated by "rampant" violations of his executive order, Cuomo called on local governments Sunday and again Monday to enforce compliance with reopening protocol. More than 25,000 business complaints have come in across the state, mainly in Manhattan and the Hamptons, he said. Some eateries in the city were accused of using outdoor dining areas, which is a Phase II step. Elsewhere, maskless New Yorkers congregated on tightly packed curbs and sidewalks, taking in the weekend's glorious weather. That's not allowed, Cuomo says.

"People are violating everything," Cuomo said Monday, adding he “can’t use the state police everywhere in the state” to enforce social-distancing rules.

Many restaurants have started offering take-out alcoholic drinks to boost their struggling businesses; patrons linger outside. Cuomo wants local police to start citing people for violating open container laws; he also warned restaurants and bars that violating his reopening rules could cost them their liquor licenses.

"To the local governments I say 'Do your job,'" Cuomo said Monday, warning regions that fail to comply could be forced to take a step back in their reopenings. He acknowledged that compliance is difficult; people have been stuck inside for months and want to return to life. But it's the mitigation measures New York has taken that drove down infection spread in the first place -- and it's those same measures that will keep it that way, he says.

Phase III in New York opens up indoor dining and personal care services like nail salons and massage parlors; all businesses must maintain a strict 50 percent capacity, require face coverings and ensure full adherence to social distancing.

Those businesses will be allowed to reopen in New Jersey on Monday. The state just entered Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's reopening roadmap a day ago, resuming outdoor dining, child care, in-person retail and library pickup, among other services. Some towns have threatened to defy Murphy's executive orders, saying the reopening needs to move more quickly for businesses to survive.

Murphy says he's comfortable with the state's reopening timeline and doesn't want to rush it for fear of inciting a viral resurgence he fears could happen at some point anyway. He's particularly concerned about indoor businesses.

"Indoor environments where it’s challenging to wear masks – such as gyms – or where people remain sedentary for long periods of time – such as restaurants – remain the most dangerous in terms of transmission," Murphy said Monday. "We were the second hardest-hit state in America. Over 12,600 fatalities. We've got to be very careful about opening up things up that are inside, lack of ventilation, close proximity. There's no question we'll get there, we're just not ready yet."

Connecticut, which has been the least-impacted of the tri-states as far as COVID, has also been the most aggressive of the three with reopening. Gyms and fitness studios, along with amusement parks, movie theaters, salons and bowling alleys will reopen in that state on Wednesday.