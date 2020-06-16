CT’s Phase 2 Starts Tomorrow; Here’s What Can Open

Phase 2 of the reopening of Connecticut begins on Wednesday and more businesses that had to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to reopen.

Face masks have become the new normal and capacity will be limited to 50 percent for most businesses.

Gov. Ned Lamont said about 95 percent of the state’s economy will be able to be up and running.

Here is more on what to expect for phase 2 in Connecticut.

This Is What Can Open During Phase 2:

Businesses that are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 include:

Amusement parks

Hotels and lodging

Indoor dining

Indoor museums, zoos and aquariums

Indoor recreation, including bowling, movie theaters

Libraries

Outdoor arts and entertainment events

Personal services, including nail salons, tattoo parlors

Restaurants for outdoor and indoor dining, but no bar areas

Social Clubs

Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms, fitness centers, pools

Amusement Parks:

Outdoor amusement parks can open at up to 25 percent capacity

Parking will be in every other spot to allow for social distancing during peak parking times

Physical barriers will be at ticket areas, where possible

Ticket purchases will be online when possible

Markers should be place on the ground 10 feet apart to encourage people buying tickets to social distance

Markings will guide patrons to a one-way flow, when possible.

Water fountains will be restricted to water bottle filling stations only.

All self-serve stations and reusable and/or refillable cup programs will be shut off

Lines for rides will be in a "maze style" to keep people from having to pass others within six feet when possible.

Rides and attractions will have empty rows and guests should be separated to safe distances

Get more details here.

Bowling Alleys and Movie Theaters:

Reservations will be required where possible

Indoor waiting areas will be closed

Partitions will be set up between employees or between employees and customers if a distance of six feet is not possible

All self-serve items will be removed

Customers should only use one piece of equipment, like one bowling ball and equipment should be cleaned between use by customers

Hotels and Lodging:

Hotels and lodging are open to guests with reservations

Hand sanitizer will be at entrances and in common areas

Employees are not allowed to enter guest rooms while a guest is there

Room service deliveries should be bagged and left at the door and food should be on disposable dishes and served with disposable cutlery

Meeting and convention spaces will be limited to current indoor social guidelines

Pools and gyms must follow the same rules that fitness and athletic facilities have to follow

Social distancing will be encouraged in elevators

Shields will be placed at the front desk if it's not possible to stay six feet apart

Contactless payment and mobile check-in and check-out with digital receipts shoud be available

Disposable items will be provided where possible, including plastic cups, single-use shampoo/conditioner, tissues

Linens will be stored in closed cabinets

Get more information here

Indoor Dining:

The maximum indoor capacity will be 50 percent

Outdoor dining is still encouraged

Businesses are encouraged to use no-touch or disposable menus. If no disposable options are available, menus have to be sanitized between uses

Buffets and self-service stations must be closed

Condiment packets or containers should be single-use

Hand sanitizer should be made available at the entrance

Indoor waiting areas must be closed

Tables must be spaced at least six feet apart

Contactless payment is encouraged

Bar seating is permitted as long as there are no active work areas or working stab behind the bar or there is a physical barrier separating customers from the bar space

No standing customer service will be allowed and parties at the bar must be spaced six feet apart

Plexiglas should be placed at "key" points of customer interaction, where possible

Ppick-up or payment locations will be at least six feet from customers waiting in line

Learn more here

Libraries:

Libraries will be able to open up to 50 percent capacity

Libraries are encouraged to waive fines and extend due dates to discourage patrons from going to the library in person

They are also encouraged to limit in-person services, such as the reference desk

Patrons might be encouraged to use book drops instead of going to the desk

Social distancing must be maintained in aisles and between book stacks

Physical barriers should be installed around the circulation desk

Every other computer terminal should be blocked off

Libraries have been encouraged to have separate entrances and exits to allow for one-way traffic

Read more here

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums:

Museums, zoos and aquariums can open outdoor and indoor exhibits at 50 percent capacity

One-way floor markings will be posted when possible

Social distancing markers will be posted

Use of cash and paper receipts will be limited

Timed tickets or reservations should be offered to stagger visits

Only the interactive exhibits subject to thorough, routine cleaning can open

Physical barriers should be set up for ticket counters when possible

Performances are only allowed outside

Tours to be limited to allow for social distancing

Face masks are required during tours

No audio guides are allowed during phase 2

Learn more here

Outdoor Events:

Contactless ticketing should be offered where possible

Hand sanitizer at entrance points and common areas where possible

Learn more here

Personal Services:

The following guidelines are in place for services, including day spa, electrology, estheticians, floating, piercing, spa, tanning, tattoo, waxing, massage therapy, nail technicians and eye lash technicians

They will open at 50 percent capacity

Personal services that require a customer to remove a mask cannot be performed in Phase 2

Employees should not share equipment if possible, Shared equipment has to be cleaned between uses

Appointments must be pre-scheduled to ensure there is no overlap between customers. Appointments shall be 1:1 only

Workstations should be six feet apart

Front desks should have Plexiglas or another similar barrier

Waiting rooms, high-traffic areas, lobbies, relaxation lounges must be closed

Anyone handling laundry should wear a mask, gloves, eye protection and a protective cover over clothes

Towels and other laundered items must be properly cleaned and stored. If not done on the premises, a commercial linen service can be used

Every other or every third locker should be blocked to enforce social distancing

Procedure area cleaning sanitizer should have medical/hospital/surgical grade disinfectant

Read more here

Gyms, Fitness Centers and Pools:

Sports, sports clubs and complexes, gyms, fitness centers and pools can open in Phase 2.

Each outdoor sporting event field will be limited to two teams, officials and limited family members

Indoor sporting events will be limited to 50 percent of building capacity of 25 people, whichever is smaller, per field, court, pool, rink

For indoor sporting events, capacity limits can be exceeded, but only to include one parent/guardian per athlete

Gyms, sports clubs and fitness centers that do not provide organized sports can operate at 50 percent capacity

Establishments that require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain six feet of space between equipment.

Establishments that do not require customers to wear a mask while exercising must maintain 12 feet of space between equipment

Touchless appliances should be available wherever possible, including for payment, paper towels, soap dispensers and trash cans

Athletes, coaches and customers are required to bring their own water bottles

Equipment should be cleaned frequently and customers must wipe down equipment after each use

Every other or every third locker should be blocked to enforce social distancing

Common areas where customers or employees may congregate should be closed, including break rooms, check-in counters other than touchless

Concession stands are allowed to open, but must follow sector rules for restaurants. Sales of prepackaged food and drink do not have to follow the same rules for restaurants

Tanning beds should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between each use

Customers should schedule participation in a group fitness class in advance

Group classes should be held outdoors or virtually when possible and maintain six feet of distance at all times

Indoor group classes should only be held at 50 percent while maintaining six feet of distance while wearing a mask and 12 feet if not wearing a mask

People who are going swimming should arrive in a swimsuit and have showered before arriving

No personal or facial items, including goggles, nose clips, snorkels or caps should be shared.

Learn more here

Guidelines:

Face masks should be worn in public and businesses are required to carry out strict cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Get more specific information about the rules and guidelines here.

Businesses are not required to open if they are not ready, but those that do must follow rules and guidelines that are in place.

Reporting Violations: