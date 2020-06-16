Screenings, masks, appointments, capacity limits and social-distancing are just some of the guidance being issued to New Jersey salon, barbershop, tattoo parlor operators and others before they reopen next week.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released guidance Tuesday for the June 22 reopening of personal care businesses after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. An executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy allows the personal care facilities to reopen.

Effective 6/22, here's what consumers need to know about the required safeguards for barbershops, nail salons, etc:



📞Appointments only

🌡️Pre-screening before service

😷Wear a mask

📏Social distance

👥Limited occupancy

🧼Enhanced cleaning



Learn more at https://t.co/JokpxnmhwD. — AG Gurbir Grewal (@NewJerseyOAG) June 16, 2020

Customers could see a different configuration at their favorite hair place, nail salon, electrology office, spa, tattoo parlor or tanning salon when they return for a post-quarantine treatment.

"As personal care services resume, it’s important that businesses and professionals offering these services — as well as their clients — take precautions to diminish the risk of infection," Grewal said.

Hairstyling, cosmetology, massage and bodywork facilities must screen customers and staff for COVID-19 symptoms, must do business by appointment only, limit people within a facility, space out appointments, remove magazines, etc. and make other changes to operate, the AG’s office said.

"Taking steps to reconfigure the space within the business to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between individuals wherever possible and implementing adaptations to the space with physical barriers, signs, tape or floor markers to facilitate social distancing," the AG's guidelines said.

Enhanced cleaning procedures must also be done as part of the safeguards. Facilities might also be asked to assist with contact tracing.

The safety guidelines dropped prior to Murphy’s daily afternoon news conference about his state’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy has announced the phased reopening of businesses as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have slowed down over the past several weeks. In the coming weeks, camps can open, and outdoor sports can resume.

As of Tuesday, New Jersey had more than 167,000 coronavirus cases and 12,727 people had died from COVID-19 complications. Fifty-one new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The daily cases and deaths are far less than when hard-hit New Jersey hit its peak several weeks ago. On Tuesday, Murphy noted that the state continues to see statewide declines in hospitalizations, ICU patients and patients on ventilators.

“It is a beautiful day in New Jersey, but for some families – those in mourning and those fearful for a loved on in the hospital – it is dark and foreboding,” Murphy said.

The first-term Democrat said that proper social-distancing measures and mask wearing can continue to drive down the spread of the virus. He said that only with a continued slowing of the spread of COVID-19 can New Jersey enter Stage 3 on its road to economic recovery.

“Let’s take our responsibility to our families and to our neighbors and to our communities seriously."