Newark

Suspected carjacker slams into NJ bar, pinning couple between building and burning car

Officials said the crash happened right around midnight, at the corner of South 12th Avenue and South Orange Avenue

By NBC New York Staff

Two people were hospitalized overnight after a carjacking suspect pinned the man and woman up against a Newark bar late Saturday.

Officials in the New Jersey city said police responded to the Cozy Corner Bar around 12 a.m. for reports of a vehicle crash at the corner of South 12th Street and South Orange Avenue.

Newark's public safety director, Fritz Fragé, said two adult pedestrians were found sandwiched between the building and the car, which had since caught fire.

The man and woman were taken to University Hospital; she was reportedly in critical condition and he was non-life-threatening injuries.

According to city officials, the car had been stolen only a few blocks away.

Police were still looking for the driver Sunday morning.

