Cops shoot and kill man armed with gun in Brooklyn: NYPD

A man is dead after police officers shot him in a Brooklyn street overnight during a brief foot pursuit, NYPD officials said early Sunday morning.

Cops on patrol in East Flatbush saw the man pointing a gun at another man in the area of East 52nd Street and Church Avenue around 1:15 a.m., NYPD Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey said at a morning press conference.

A sergeant and two officers exited their patrol car and gave the man multiple commands to drop the weapon, according to Maddrey. When the man refused and ran away, officers used a taser.

"As he went to the street, one of the officers discharged their taser and the taser momentarily stunned the male. The male got back up, he still had the gun in his hand," the chief told reporters.

Further orders to drop the gun were allegedly ignored, and that was when the officers fired several rounds at the man. He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials did not share additional details about the man.

Roughly 90 minutes later, Maddrey said, police learned of a second man potentially wounded in the shooting.

"Another male walked into a local hospital with a graze wound and he said he was in the vicinity of this area. So this will be part of the investigation to see if this male is actually hit at this location," Maddrey said.