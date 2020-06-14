New Jersey Enters Stage 2 Monday, Opening Outdoor Dining and In-Person Retail

What to Know New Jersey is set to enter Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's "Road Back" plan on Monday, opening outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail

Murphy is expected to announce detailed plans on how pools can reopen safely for the summer on Monday

Murphy signed an order Saturday outlining when and how personal care businesses can reopen safely in the state

After being hard hit in the first several weeks of the COVID-19 outbreak, New Jersey has seen hospitalizations and cases slow, leading Gov. Phil Murphy to set up Stage 2 of his “Road Back” plan, which begins Monday.

Outdoor dining and nonessential in-person retail will resume as well as child-care services, with restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus in place. (Here's a full list of what's open, and reopening, across the tri-state.)

"Over the past several weeks, we’ve been able to to take our first steps on our road back because we stayed true to our guiding principles: Public health creates economic health. Data determines dates," Murphy said when he announced the date of Stage 2.

On Friday, Murphy also said that libraries can begin curbside pickup on Monday. The buildings, however, will remain closed. Motor Vehicle Commission offices will open to pick-up and drop-off services while driving tests and the issuance of new licenses and permits will be held until June 29.

He also said that the Department of Education is releasing guidance on how summer schools can be held starting July 6. It will be up to school districts to decide on how to best serve students.

House of worship in New Jersey can hold indoor services, with some restrictions, once again.

Murphy is expected to announce detailed plans on how pools can reopen safely for the summer on Monday. "A lot of communities have wanted to restart swimming as part of their recreational offerings. Stay tuned," he said.

Personal care businesses will open up one week after, on June 22. That includes beauty salons, barbershops, day spas, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and more.

Murphy signed the order for personal care businesses Saturday, which included safeguards intended to keep employees and customers safe. Those safeguards include limiting services to appointment-only, conducting temperatures checks on staff, requiring the use of face coverings or masks at all times, maintaining six feet of distance between all "staff-client pairs" unless separated by a physical barrier, as well adopting enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices.

As of Friday, just six people were being treated in the state's field hospitals and less than 1,500 COVID-19 patients were in all hospitals. In April, more than 7,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 166,000 people in New Jersey had tested positive for COVID-19. At least 12,625 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. Forty new deaths were announced Sunday.

More than 1 million coronavirus tests have been administered in New Jersey in just over 100 days.