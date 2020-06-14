New York Could Rollback Reopening in Regions Violating Protocols, Cuomo Warns

New Yorkers be warned, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is looking for people defying social distancing guidelines and businesses in violation of the state's reopening process.

More than 25,000 complaints were made against businesses across the state, the governor revealed Sunday. The majority of the complaints, he said, were made of businesses in Manhattan and the Hamptons.

Enforcement will be stepped up, Cuomo warned. Bars and restaurants that violate the state's laws could lose their liquor license. Patrons with open containers in the street could be fined.

If local governments do not monitor and enforce compliance, Cuomo says the state could roll back reopening protocols in regions that fail to follow the law.

Protesters and police received their own warnings. Gov. Cuomo said both groups seen without masks or face coverings could also be fined.

"It's disrespectful to healthcare workers and essential workers who sacrificed themselves and some of whom died," the governor said Sunday. "Show a modicum of respect and wear a mask."

In Manhattan over the weekend, from the Upper East Side to the West Village, crowds were spotted outside restaurants and bars, many gathered without masks or face coverings.

Last night at St. Mark’s, I was joined by @HarveyforNY, @CMCarlinaRivera, @ArielPalitz, CB3 Mgr Susan Stetzer, @JBlascoNYC, Zach Duffy @bradhoylman’s office to remind NYers that we are still in Phase 1 & to continue social distancing. Thx to NYPD for handing out masks as well. pic.twitter.com/gVqvr49mny — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) June 14, 2020

St. Marks caught heat after images of large crowds gathered outside spread across social media. Elected leaders walked through crowded neighborhoods Saturday to hand out masks and push social distancing compliance of New Yorkers.

"We have lost tens of thousands of people in New York City and New York State. Just because you heard we crushed the curve - doesn't mean it's over," said New York City Councilmember Carlina Rivera.

Sheriff's deputies were spotted driving through the West Village Saturday evening in an effort to crackdown on violators, several delivering warnings over loud speakers.

Several business owners say they're proceeding with caution as crowds return to restaurants and bars after months of losses due to the pandemic.

The 10 regions of New York State have been in a phase of reopening for at least a week now and there have been no apparent spikes in coronavirus infection rates despite two weeks of protests.