NYC Department of Correction pulls body cameras after one catches fire burning Rikers captain

A Department of Correction captain is recovering after her body-worn camera caught fire at Rikers Island, prompting immediate action by city and union officials to address the safety of such devices.

The incident occurred on Friday at the George R. Vierno Center where the captain's Reveal D5 body camera unexpectedly ignited, according to Annais Morales, the DOC press secretary.

The captain, whose name has not been released, suffered burns and smoke inhalation. She was quickly transported to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

In response, Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie has ordered the suspension of all body-worn cameras throughout the department.

“Our thoughts are with our Captain who was injured in this incident,” Maginley-Liddie stated. “The safety of our staff is paramount, which is why I am removing all body-worn cameras from service out of an abundance of caution while we investigate how and why this incident occurred.”

Body cameras will not be used until it is confirmed that they can be safely operated. In the meantime, officers will document all significant incidents, including potential uses of force and recreation sessions, using handheld cameras as per the department's existing policies, Maginley-Liddie said in a memorandum to staff obtained by NBC New York.

This is the first incident of its kind since the department began using body-worn cameras in 2015. Currently, there are 3,480 body-worn cameras in use across the department, and all uniformed staff are assigned one.

The Federal Monitor overseeing department reforms has been notified of the incident and the decision to temporarily suspend the use of the cameras. The investigation into their malfunction is expected to take one to two weeks.

The NYPD suspended the use of 3,000 body-worn cameras after a Vievu LE-5 caught fire and exploded in 2008.

The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association also reacted swiftly. Benny Boscio, president of COBA, emphasized the union's commitment to the safety of its members.