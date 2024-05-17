NYPD investigating mysterious circumstances of Brooklyn woman's death inside her home

Investigators are looking into the circumstances behind the death of a Brooklyn woman who was found dead with injuries to her neck inside her own home.

Police said a 911 call led officers to a home on 80th Street in Bensonhurst around 5 a.m. Thursday. That's where 50-year-old Svitlana Indelicato was found dead, but how she died remains unclear.

Police were seen guarding the entrance to the home on Friday, as detectives returned to the scene to try and piece together what happened inside.

Indelicato was known to people in the community as a leather artist and handbag maker who sold her products online. Her brother-in-law lives in the apartment right below hers.

"Always smiling, lot of small talk, just very kind," the relative said. "It was awful when I heard about it, absolutely awful ... When I had omicron Covid, I was coughing a lot, and she heard it and came downstairs, in case I needed anything."

The victim’s husband has been speaking to police.

Detectives are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.