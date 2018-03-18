Twin Nor'easters Threaten Tri-State This Week

What to Know A fourth nor'easter may hammer the tri-state early next week, impacting the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

The first three nor'easters cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through remainder of March, meaning more serious storms are possible

Two more nor'easters are headed toward the tri-state and threaten to bring snow, rain and strong wind on Tuesday -- the first day of spring -- and Wednesday.

The first storm is smaller and while it's expected to pass south of the region, it will be close enough that residents may feel some impacts, meteorologist Raphael Miranda said.

Northern suburbs will likely be spared, but a swath from New York City to the Jersey Shore could see light snow, wintry mix and rough travel during the day on Tuesday, Storm Team 4 said.

Then a second, stronger storm is expected on Wednesday afternoon. The location of this storm will be critical to determine where the heaviest snow will fall, whether the coast will see a wintry mix, or whether there will just be some snow showers and blustery conditions.

Storm Team 4 expects to learn more about the track of that second storm over the next day.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 40s into Tuesday, but highs may approach 50 by Friday.

The potential storms come on the heels of a trio of deadly nor’easters that ravaged parts of the tri-state this month, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and crippling East Coast travel.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible.

The first nor’easter in the series, on March 2, canceled thousands of flights and wreaked havoc on the region’s commuter rail systems, including Amtrak, which shut down its popular Northeast Corridor. It hit New Jersey and the Hudson Valley hardest, with Sussex County seeing more than 13 inches of snow and parts of Orange County getting more than 9 inches.

The second, on March 7, knocked power out for hundreds of thousands of people in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. Rockland and Orange counties recorded more than 20 inches and Passaic and Essex counties saw more than 20 inches.

The third, on March 12, grazed most of the tri-state but hammered Long Island and Connecticut with snow. Southampton got more than 18 inches and Newtown recorded 11 inches.

At least three people in the tri-state were killed in the nor’easters: an 11-year-old Hudson Valley boy was hit by a tree during the first; an 88-year-old woman was hit by a tree outside her Hudson Valley home during the second; and an unidentified New Jersey driver was electrocuted when he drove onto a live wire.