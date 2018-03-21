How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood - NBC New York
How Much Snow Did You Get? Check Latest Totals in Your Neighborhood

The National Weather Service usually updates observed totals hourly, but timing may vary

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Fourth Nor'easter in Three Weeks Rolls into Tri-State, Once Again Threatening to Dump Snow and Knock Out Power

    The fourth nor'easter to beseige the tri-state this month could dump up to a foot -- or more, in isolated spots -- on much of the region, including New York City. 

    Bayside, Queens, saw the most by early afternoon -- a bit over 5 inches -- but more significant accumulations are expected later in the day. Use the interactive map below to check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood. You can also find detailed county-level breakdowns from the National Weather Service here

    Note: The National Weather Service usually updates observed totals hourly, but timing may vary.

    NOR'EASTER LATEST:

      Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4Latest Timeline, Expectations for Nor'easter No. 4

