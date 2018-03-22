What to Know The 4th nor'easter this month hammered the tri-state Wednesday with more than more than one foot of snow in some spots

Three nor'easters earlier this month already cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through remainder of March, meaning more serious storms are possible

The tri-state, for the fourth time this month, is digging out after yet another nor’easter in less than three weeks clobbered the region for more than 24 hours, burying the area under swirling snow, knocking out power to thousands and crippling Wednesday’s commute.

The four’easter, which is being blamed for dozens of wrecks and at least two deaths, one in New Jersey and another on Long Island, promoted the governors of both New York and New Jersey to declare states of emergency. Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in effect through Thursday morning.

The storm turned lethal early on Wednesday. A 51-year-old woman was killed in a weather-related van rollover on the Wantagh State Parkway near the Hempstead Turnpike on Long Island and a second person was killed when a bus and vehicle collided on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. A third accident in Newark, which police said may have involved a speeding driver in a stolen vehicle, resulted in a fatality but it's not clear if it was weather-related.

More than 165 school districts announced delays and closures Thursday, but Mayor de Blasio's office said New York City schools would be open on Thursday. Check other area school closings here. Alternate side parking is suspended again.

NJ Transit and Metro-North were running on modified schedules Wednesday, but both announced they intended to operate regular weekday service on Thursday. Amtrak, however, will continue running on a modified schedule.

Meanwhile, the region's three major airports were virtually shut down by the storm Wednesday, grounding thousands of flights as the snow swirled. JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty international airports have all said Thursday will be a "recovery day," as only about 400 flights have been canceled.

The flakes, for most of the tri-state, stopped falling early Thursday, except for a few lingering bands over eastern Long Island, and more accumulation there is possible. Storm Team 4 said astonishing snow falls rates of 4 to 5 inches per hour were recorded on Long Island during the height of the storm.

Besides those few lingering flurries, Patchogue on Long Island had seen the most snow fall in New York state with about 19 inches. Port Richmond on Staten Island had seen the highest snowfall in NYC with a total of 13.8 inches of powder, while Central Park saw 8.2 inches. Bayville, New Jersey, got 13.5 inches of the white stuff, the most in the Garden State. Check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood here.

The heavy, wet snow was again a test for trees and power lines, and brought the threat of more outages to parts of the tri-state hit hardest by blackouts in previous storms. Though, as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, more than 25,000 customers across the tri-state were without power -- a far cry from the hundreds of thousands who were in the dark following this month's earlier nor'easters.

Even though flakes and strong gusts were still be seen and felt, Storm Team 4 said it will clear up Thursday, but it will remain breezy. Temperatures will remain below average to kick off the spring season this week.

The system is the fourth nor'easter to wallop the tri-state this month. The first three ravaged parts of the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people, crippling East Coast travel and had been blamed for several fatalities.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue for the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible. According to the National Weather Service, the last time the northeast saw four nor'easters in less than a month was about 30 years ago -- between the evening of Dec. 30, 1986 and Jan. 26, 1987.

At least five people were killed in the four storms: an 11-year-old Hudson Valley boy was hit by a tree during the first; an 88-year-old woman was hit by a tree outside her Hudson Valley home during the second; an unidentified New Jersey driver was electrocuted when he drove onto a live wire and the two others who died Wednesday.