More than a million people were without electricity Thursday morning after the second powerful nor'easter to slam the East Coast in less than a week dumped snow and downed power lines across the northeast. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know The complex storm that tore across the region Wednesday left hundreds of thousands in the dark and some buried under 2 feet of snow

An 88-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree; an unidentified driver in New Jersey died when a live, downed power line ignited the car

Wednesday's storm was the second nor'easter to wallop the tri-state in less than a week; many communities were still recovering from the 1st

The vicious nor'easter that tore down power lines, crippled East Coast travel and buried some under more than two feet of snow is now also a deadly storm.

Authorities confirmed two storm-related fatalities on Thursday: an 88-year-old New York woman crushed by a tree and an unidentified New Jersey driver whose vehicle went up in flames because of a live wire in the road.

The death of Barbara Soleski, of Rockland County's Suffern, marked the first local fatality from Wednesday's nor'easter. Cops responding to a 911 call on Hillside Avenue around 5 p.m. found Soleski pinned under a large tree outside her home. Two pedestrians were trying to help her.



The Most Extreme Nor'easters in US History

The tree had knocked down live electrical lines, which came down on the ground around the woman and first responders.

After crews pulled Soleski out, another tree fell, nearly clipping emergency workers with additional live wires. Police say Soleski was brought to a hospital in critical condition but later died; she had suffered a severe head injury.

The second death came Thursday morning around 9 a.m. Authorities responding to a 911 call on Summit Avenue in Franklin Lakes, which saw 2 feet of snow fall Wednesday, found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire, a live power line in the road nearby, near the intersection of Route 208. The lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified.



Dramatic Images Show Wrath of Twin March Nor'easters

About a dozen other people suffered various storm-related injuries across the tri-state area Wednesday. A teacher was struck by lightning while holding an umbrella on bus duty outside a school in Manchester Township, New Jersey. The woman felt a tingling sensation but didn't lose consciousness. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

In Westport, Connecticut, a person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a falling tree branch. And in North White Plains, New York, 10 people were taken to hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator inside a home. All were expected to survive.

STORM TEAM 4 Nor'easter Socks Region With 20 Inches of Snow, More Outages

The complex storm that tore across the region Wednesday left hundreds of thousands of people in the dark and buried some under two feet of snow. It was the second nor'easter to wallop the tri-state in less than a week; many communities were still recovering from the first, which also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. No fatalities were reported in that case.







130 Years Later: Dramatic Pics, Crazy Tales of 1888 Blizzard