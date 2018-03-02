Boy Dies After Nor'easter Topples Tree Onto Hudson Valley Home - NBC New York
Boy Dies After Nor'easter Topples Tree Onto Hudson Valley Home

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • The boy was at home when a tree came crashing down

    • The 11-year-old became trapped by the tree and rescuers were unable to reach him

    • Strong winds and torrential rain toppled trees and power lines across the tri-state Friday as gusts hit 70 mph

    A boy was killed when a tree crashed onto his Hudson Valley home during a violent nor’easter on Friday, authorities said.

    The large tree fell onto the 11-year-old’s house on Dunderberg Road in Putnam Valley shortly after noon, according to authorities.

    The boy became trapped under the tree, and police and firefighters who tried to rescue him were unable to reach him, authorities said. 

    The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

    His mother was home with him at the time. She was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. 

    Wind gusts from Friday's nor'easter topped 70 mph in some areas. 

