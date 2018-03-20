What to Know Nearly 2,000 flights scheduled to take off or land at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty international airports have been canceled Wednesday

Metro-North and NJ Transit will also be running on modified schedules because of the storm

The nor'easter is expected to drop 1 foot of snow on parts of the region, including New York City

The fourth nor'easter to hit the tri-state in the month of March is bearing down on the tri-state, and it could cause massive transit and travel problems throughout the region still recovering from the first three storms.

Already, nearly 2,000 flights scheduled to take off or land at the region's three major airports Wednesday have been canceled in anticipation of the monster storm.

Metro-North, NJ Transit and Amtrak have all announced modified schedules throughout the day because of the storm. The Long Island Rail Road, meanwhile, will be running on a normal schedule.

Drivers, meanwhile, are being urged by officials to stay off the roads as conditions deteriorate from the Spring storm.

Here's what you need to know as you get your commute underway.

NYC SUBWAY

The city's subways are operating normally, but the MTA tweeted it was preparing snow-fighting equipment and staffing up throughout the system. The MTA is suggesting straphangers to follow the @NYCTSubway Twitter account for updates. Get the latest subway alerts at the MTA's website.

LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD

The LIRR hadn't announced any service changes as of Tuesday night, but said it was preparing for the storm with snow-fighting equipment and personnel in key locations. It also advised commuters to avoid riding the rails if possible and anticipate delays.

In general, here's what customers can expect during different types of winter storms, according to LIRR:

Light snowfall, 4 inches or less: Little or no impact on operations/train service.

Little or no impact on operations/train service. Moderate snowfall, accumulations of 5 to 9 inches: Operations could be hampered by more than a few inches of snowfall and blowing snow. Walking in parking lots, on stairways and station platforms may be difficult. Expect some delays; and allow extra travel time.

Operations could be hampered by more than a few inches of snowfall and blowing snow. Walking in parking lots, on stairways and station platforms may be difficult. Expect some delays; and allow extra travel time. Heavy snowfall, 10-13 inches or more: Train service on some branches may be modified or suspended. We will try to restore normal service as quickly as possible to our core branches. We will also dedicate our snow-fighting equipment to our most heavily traveled lines. Train travel is not encouraged at height of storm.

Train service on some branches may be modified or suspended. We will try to restore normal service as quickly as possible to our core branches. We will also dedicate our snow-fighting equipment to our most heavily traveled lines. Train travel is not encouraged at height of storm. Ice storms, blizzards, sustained winds over 39 mph: Train service will be severely curtailed or suspended, especially if there are frozen switches or there is a loss of third rail power. Icing can have a greater impact on travel conditions than heavy snowfall and can develop very quickly. Train travel is not encouraged.

LIRR customers can check for service updates on MTA.info/LIRR, through text and email alerts, and on Twitter.

METRO-NORTH

Metro-North is running on a reduced week-day schedule. Read Metro-North's Guide to Winter Weather Travel.

Metro-North customers can check for service updates on MTA.info/MNR, through text and email alerts, and on Twitter. Real-time train information is also provided on the Metro-North Train Time website and on the Metro-North Train Time app.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit will be operating on its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1. System-wide cross- honoring will be in effect Wednesday on NJ Transit and private carrier buses, rail and light rail services.

Other service impacts include:

Access Link service will be suspended statewide on Wednesday.

Bus and light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.

For all 196 and 197 lines, NJ Transit rail will cross-honor on the Port Jervis line at the Harriman, Tuxedo, and Short Lineg Stations. Shortline bus will also be cross honoring.

AMTRAK

Amtrak said it will operate modified schedule Wednesday, with dozens of trains canceled.

Check for the latest updates at Amtrak.com.

AIR TRAVEL

Nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled in and out of LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty international airports Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

HIGHWAYS AND ROADS

NEW YORK

Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City Wednesday and Thursday.

The MTA and Mayor de Blasio are warning drivers to stay off the road if possible.

See the latest travel information at 511NY.org.

NEW JERSEY

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads

Commercial vehicles will be barred from traveling on interstates 78, 80, 280 and 287. The ban includes all tractor-trailers, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

More than 2,750 New Jersey Department of Transportation crews and contractors are working statewide to clear the highways.

See the latest travel information at 511NJ.org.

PATH

No changes to PATH service had been announced as of Tuesday evening. Check the PATH website for updates on service. Follow PATH on Twitter for updates.

BUSES

The MTA has not yet announced any changes to bus service because of the storm.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal announced that Short Line bus service will be suspended from the terminal on Wednesday. Greyhound will be canceling service destined south of Philadelphia Wednesday.

The bus terminal also advised riders to be on the lookout for other service changes and cancellations.

The latest advisories can be found at MTA.info and the Port Authority Bus Terminal website.

FERRIES

NYC Ferry said the Rockaway Route will be suspended Wednesday because of high winds. All other routes will operate on a normal schedule but could be impacted by storm conditions.

The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a normal schedule, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Seastreak will be operating on a modified schedule Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

New York Waterway has not announced any changes to service Wednesday.