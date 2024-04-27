Magnitude 2.9 earthquake recorded in New Jersey. Did you feel it?

How about a bit of shaking to start the weekend?

Another earthquake was recorded in New Jersey on Saturday -- this one came in at a magnitude of 2.9 near Gladstone in Somerset County. That's just shy of 50 miles from New York City.

"We have not received any reports of damage to structures, roadways, or infrastructure," the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management posted on X.

Our region experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9, with an epicenter near Gladstone, NJ (Somerset County).



It's only been a few weeks since the 4.8-magnitude quake shook much of the tri-state area. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded more than 50 aftershocks following the April 5 shaking.

Earthquakes in the eastern U.S. are not common but when they occur, the impact is felt stronger and across a wider area than quakes in the western part of the country, according to the USGS. Part of that could be that the eastern U.S. has older rocks and formations, the USGS said.

While the USGS said it's important to study aftershocks to help prepare for future events, there is no current way to forecast specifics around future quakes.

"“No one can predict the exact time, location, or place of any earthquake,” said Sarah McBride with the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program in a press statement.