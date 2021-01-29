Cuomo to Reveal NYC Indoor Dining Plan Friday; Mayor Updates Vaccine, School Goals

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted all micro-cluster zone restrictions in the state except for five yellow precautionary areas (four in NYC, one in Newburgh) as the state climbs down from its holiday surge

The number of tri-state confirmed U.K. variant cases is up to 58 (42 in NY, 8 in NJ, 8 in CT); NJ's patients range in age from 10 to 65 and include one death, though that person had underlying conditions

Vaccines are the answers but supply has been a tri-state-wide issue; help is coming, with the Biden administration pledging to give states 16% more in weekly supply over each of the next three weeks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to unveil a plan Friday for New York City restaurants to bring back indoor dining, two days after he pledged to deliver a path forward for eateries when he lifted most of the state's micro-cluster rules.

His administration is considering whether to again allow dine-in at 25 percent capacity, which is still lower than the 50 percent capacity permissible for the rest of the state. Cuomo implemented the latest citywide ban in mid-December as numbers rose post-Thanksgiving and threatened to do so further, with Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings expected to compound a worsening situation.

He has been cautious about easing any coronavirus restrictions in New York City amid the pandemic, saying its density and now the threat of more contagious variants make the five boroughs more vulnerable to rapid infection spread.

It's not clear exactly what an initial revival of New York City indoor dining would look like beyond a potential 25 percent or even lower capacity cap. It's also not clear exactly when Cuomo might let it return -- and he will likely leave the door open to reinstate any ban at any time if the situation warrants.

Any return of indoor dining would be a boon for struggling restaurants that have taken the most creative measures just to survive the winter. With the coldest air of the season moving in Friday, the revenue generation from al fresco this weekend will likely be paltry at best. Some restaurant owners say 25 percent indoor dining isn't enough to make ends meet either. But they'll take it.

Across the state, restaurants and advocates have also been pushing for an extension of Cuomo's 10 p.m. bar and restaurant indoor service curfew to midnight. Some gathered on Long Island Thursday, where they said all the curfew does is send "people away from our restaurants to house parties where social distancing can't be enforced." Cuomo has said contact tracing data shows 74 percent of COVID spread has been coming from smaller indoor gatherings, while only 1.4 percent of infections are traced back to restaurants and bars.

Still, he doesn't appear open to any change in the curfew at this time: "We're trying to keep it to just actual eating as opposed to the restaurant turning into a bar."

The latest progressive discussions come as Cuomo declares New York's "holiday surge is over" -- and projection models predict the downward trajectory in positivity rates and new cases will continue. The increases in hospitalization and death rates have been on the decline over the last two weeks; those two metrics will be the last respective two to climb down the curve after new case spikes.

According to New York City data, total cases across the five boroughs are down 4.2 percent over the last seven days compared with the weekly average for the month prior, while hospitalization numbers are down 5.4 percent. Confirmed deaths are more or less flat over the same time period.

Statewide, new case averages over the last week are down 20 percent over the period two weeks prior, New York Times data shows. Hospitalizations are flat and deaths are down 2 percent and 1 percent respectively, the Times says -- a much lower increase from recent weeks and an improvement over just the last day.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Long-term, state and city officials say the vaccination program is the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But it's a long tunnel. States have struggled with federal supply problems from the start, and while President Joe Biden's pledge to boost weekly allocations by about 16 percent for each of the next three weeks has been excitedly welcomed by governors and others, the impact of that three-week increase as far as expediting the process will likely be fairly minimal.

To date, New York state has administered 96 percent of the first doses distributed to New York state healthcare distribution sites -- more than 12 million doses. Nearly 190,000 second doses have been administered as well.

New York City has been accelerating the pace of its rollout over the last few weeks especially and now has administered nearly 700,000 total doses. As of Friday, it had less than 68,000 first doses left on hand. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that Cuomo had approved 18,000 reserved second doses for first dose use, which expanded the supply a bit on top of the new shipments that arrived.

New Jersey has dosed fewer people than New York City has by about 20,000, a fact Gov. Phil Murphy attributes to a weekly federal allocation that is less than half what is delivered weekly to New York state. Across the river, Cuomo and de Blasio also agree that limited federal supply of vaccine has hampered rollouts.

That said, they expect the process to ramp up considerably under the Biden administration -- and say they are ready to get as many shots in as many arms as possible as soon as the desired supply is there. It's not clear when that will be.

Most of de Blasio's goals for his final year as mayor of New York City focus on that vaccination program. In his pre-recorded State of the City address on Thursday, he also focused on the overall recovery of New York City, including plans to bring city workers back to their officers by May, vaccinate 5 million people by June and reopen all school buildings fully in person by September.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

All of these plans could be in jeopardy if a more contagious variant like the U.K. strain leads to an exponential rise in cases at the current stage of the vaccine process. The CDC has said it could come the predominant strain in the U.S. by March -- and with that could come yet another dreaded COVID spike in the spring.

Nationally, the number of children infected by COVID-19 is increasing -- and experts are concerned more contagious strains like the U.K. one may be to blame. Connecticut's Department of Health has warned schools to be prepared for the possibility they may have to move fully remote come March if a more contagious strain becomes more prevalent, according to a letter from one superintendent.

Thus far, Connecticut has confirmed eight cases of the U.K. variant, while New York's count is up to 42 confirmed cases across nine counties. New Jersey confirmed its first two cases last week and added another six this week, including a fatality in a person with underlying conditions. Only one of New Jersey's patients, who range in age from 10 to 65, had any nexus to international travel.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides an update on COVID-19 variants found in the U.S.

The U.K. variant is just one driving officials' concern. Other more transmissible strains include the Brazilian variant, which was first identified in the U.S. earlier this week, and the South African strain, the first two U.S. cases of which were also detected this week, the CDC said in a statement Thursday.

Of the multitude of variants that have emerged, Dr. Anthony Fauci says the latter is the one he is most concerned about because lab tests have shown it can diminish the efficacy of the vaccines approved to date. Moderna says it is developing a second booster shot to improve its vaccine efficacy on that strain.

Still, Fauci and other experts believe scientists have plenty of options for adjustments to maintain the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments against new strains and ones that will emerge over time. In the meantime, the best protection is for the public to continue with proven mitigation efforts, he says.

Overall, the new strains do not appear to be more lethal, though there has been some changing evidence around that as far as the U.K. strain is concerned. They are definitively more transmissible, officials and public health experts say.

More transmissibility means more cases, which will lead to some increase in hospitalizations by default and ultimately, more coronavirus deaths -- for a country that already leads the world in them. The U.S. has already reported more than 425,000 virus-related deaths and 25.4 million cases.

January has now overtaken December as the deadliest month of the pandemic for the U.S. so far. The new head of the CDC said Wednesday the U.S. could hit a total of 514,00 deaths by Feb. 20. Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 100 million, while worldwide deaths have crossed the 2.1 million mark.