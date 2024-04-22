Newark Airport's Terminal A named the best in the world after $2.7 billion overhaul

Excitement is sky-high at Newark Liberty International Airport after a much-needed, $2.7 billion facelift completed recently has landed it with a prestigious award.

Many travelers over the past few months are getting to experience the airports new and improved Terminal A for the first time, and many have been left impressed.

"It's a beautiful airport, I'm kind of surprised. It's a new addition and it looks great," said Brian Degasperis, visiting from Cleveland.

Travelers aren't the only ones who have noticed the upgrades. Complete with all the new bells and whistles, Terminal A at the New Jersey transit hub received the World's Best New Airport Terminal Award by Skytrax, the preeminent industry ratings firm.

Considered the centerpiece of an airport-wide renaissance, Terminal A opened in phases throughout 2023 as airport operations migrated from the 50-year-old former Terminal A. The pricey terminal overhaul represented both the Port Authority's largest-ever single investment in New Jersey and the state's largest design-build project.

"We believe strongly that our region deserves nothing but the best, and Newark Liberty has delivered the best new facility in the world for the state of New Jersey,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “As a native New Jerseyan, I am incredibly proud that passengers selected Terminal A for this global recognition, and I was honored to join the distinguished Port Authority team who accepted Newark Liberty’s award for the world’s best new airport terminal from Skytrax last week in Germany.”

The new terminal features a sensory room for people with autism, giving them a place and time to relax and even go through a quieter screening process. There's also a children’s lending library curated by a local fifth grader and an indoor playground — a thrill for children flying with their parents.

The terminal served 15 million passengers in its first year, greatly outperforming yearly passenger totals from the previous Terminal A, the Port Authority said.

Travelers told NBC New York that part of what makes Terminal A such a good experience is the transparency. For example, everything is well-marked at the security lines, and passengers can even see how long the wait time is.

And whether it's the design, the flowers or the food, one flight attendant said the passengers are calmer at Terminal A, which makes her job in the sky easier.

"I think they're happy and in a good mood, they found their way to me more easily," said flight attendant Alexandria Turner.

It comes just a month after the same terminal was awarded a prestigious five-star rating by Skytrax, following a detailed audit of its facilities, operations and provision of customer service.

“This is a tremendously well-deserved honor for the flagship of the Port Authority’s ongoing renaissance at Newark Liberty International Airport,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “It’s no surprise that the industry’s leader has bestowed one of its highest honors on this facility. From the distinctly Jersey aesthetic to the first-rate amenities and home-grown attractions, Terminal A is a point of pride for the Garden State that the whole world now gets to enjoy.”

Completed in 2023, the 1 million-square-foot Terminal A now joins LaGuardia's Terminal B as the only two airport terminals in North America awarded the highest Skytrax rating, according to Port Authority.

The Port Authority now operates the two highest-class airport terminals in North America, according to a widely used industry ranking. Yes, really.

In Queens, LaGuardia Airport — once mocked by now-President Joe Biden for seeming like it belonged to "some third-world country" — differentiated itself for the better in March as well. A multibillion-dollar makeover of Terminal B there paid off, with a new survey ranking the Queens transit hub as the best airport of its size in the country.

Next up at Newark: rebuilding Terminal B. It's part of Port Authority plans to spend $30 billion to redo New York City-area airports.

