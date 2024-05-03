NJ man allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up' JFK Airport after estranged wife landed

A New Jersey man is facing charges after he threatened to "shoot up" JFK International Airport when his estranged wife’s plane landed, according to the Queens district attorney's office.

Darnell King was accused of making terroristic threats and other crimes in connection to the April 30 incident. According to the charges, King's estranged wife was at Terminal 5 at the Queens airport after coming back from an overseas trip when she received a text and a video message from him just before 8:30 a.m., saying he was driving to meet her at the airport, and that the recording would be

During the video, which King said would be his "last will and testament," he could be heard saying that he was "going to wait for the plane to leave, and that is when I am going to start shooting the airport up. This is a day in history that you and everybody will always remember.”

As he made the threatening comments, a black and silver firearm was shown in the passenger seat, according to the charges.

About an hour later, King sent another text and video message, showing him standing behind his vehicle at the airport.

"I don’t know what makes you think that I was lying, I am here," he said.

The Port Authority Police Department went to the terminal, and King was taken into custody by the PAPD and NYPD just before noon at the nearby Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park.

While executing a search warrant, officers found a .9-mm handgun in his car with one round in the chamber along with eight rounds in an ammo magazine, the charges stated. A loaded .40-caliber handgun was also allegedly found, along with additional bullets in a cup holder and an air pistol loaded with pellets.

"There is no telling just how many lives were saved with the apprehension of this defendant who drove to JFK Airport with two loaded handguns and threatened a mass casualty event," said Queens DA Melinda Katz. "Thanks to the swift actions of our partners at the Port Authority Police Department and the NYPD, this defendant was apprehended before he could harm anyone.”

In addition to the terror threat charge, the 39-year-old King was arraigned Thursday on a 12-count complaint including multiple weapon and gun possession charges, as well as menacing. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 28.

Attorney information for King was not immediately clear. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.