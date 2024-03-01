Flavortown has arrived at an NYC-area airport

Looking to roll out and join other Guy Fieri aficionados on a pilgrimage to Flavortown? You'll have to go to a New York City-area airport to get there — but you won't have to get on any plane.

That's because the famed television chef has opened one of his restaurants at Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority announced Thursday.

"We’ve welcomed countless dignitaries through our world-class airports, but nothing compares to the arrival of the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen + Bar opened inside the New Jersey airport's Terminal Am bringing recognizable dishes such as Ain’t No Thing Butta Chicken Wing, Motley Que Pulled Pork Sandwich, and of course, the beloved trash can nachos.

"This makes EWR our official hub and we are ready and welcoming all passengers on their trip to Flavortown!" Fieri said in a statement.

The restaurant's design combines local industrial vibe of the Newark area with Fieri's well-known and exuberant personality, Port Authority said. It will feature a large bar surrounded by seating areas bordered by shipping container elements, which will be covered with Fieri's signature graphics.

And in case you're concerned you won't be able to find it, fear not: There will be an oversized, illuminated Flavortown beacon above the restaurant that is visible throughout the terminal, the transit authority said.