Virus Updates: Studies Find Antibody Drugs Are Effective; Experts Resume COVID Briefings

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced plans to ramp up coronavirus vaccine deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks. The administration purchased an additional 200 million vaccine doses and expects to be able to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.

Also Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that schools should reopen as soon as possible if social distancing and mask-wearing can be maintained to keep in-person learning safe. The newly-published research includes a framework for the reopening process, offering much-needed clarity for a complex and contentious issue.

More than 425,000 people have died and more than 25.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to NBC News.

Studies Extend Hopes for Effective Antibody Drugs Against COVID-19

New results extend hopes for drugs that supply antibodies to fight COVID-19, suggesting they can help keep patients out of the hospital and possibly prevent illness in some uninfected people.

Eli Lilly said Tuesday that a two-antibody combo reduced the risk of hospitalizations or death by 70% in newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk of serious illness because of age or other health conditions. All 10 deaths that occurred in the study were among those receiving placebo rather than the antibodies.

Separately, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said partial results from an ongoing study suggest its drug combo completely prevented symptomatic infections in housemates of someone with COVID-19. Importantly, the drug was given as multiple shots rather than through an IV. The need for an infusion has greatly limited the use of antibody drugs in the pandemic because of health care shortages.

None of the new results have been published or reviewed by other scientists, and the Regeneron ones were based on only one quarter of patients in its study and were not a planned early analysis.

Antibodies are proteins that attach to a virus and block it from infecting cells, but it takes several weeks after infection or vaccination for the most effective ones to form. The drugs aim to help right away, by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies that worked best against the coronavirus in lab tests.

U.S. regulators have allowed emergency use of some Lilly and Regeneron antibodies for mild or moderate COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization while studies of them continued.

Biden Says He's ‘Bringing Back the Pros' for Virus Briefings

For nearly a year it was the Trump show. Now President Joe Biden is calling up the nation’s top scientists and public health experts to regularly brief the American public about the pandemic that has claimed more than 425,000 U.S. lives.

Beginning Wednesday, administration experts will host briefings three times a week on the state of the outbreak, efforts to control it and the race to deliver vaccines and therapeutics to end it.

Expect a sharp contrast from the last administration's briefings, when public health officials were repeatedly undermined by a president who shared his unproven ideas without hesitation.

“We’re bringing back the pros to talk about COVID in an unvarnished way,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “Any questions you have, that’s how we’ll handle them because we’re letting science speak again.”

