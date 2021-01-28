NYC Vaccine Hubs Reopen After Supply-Forced Closure; Cuomo Indoor Dining Update Looms

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo has lifted all micro-cluster zone restrictions in the state except for five yellow precautionary areas (four in NYC, one in Newburgh) as the state climbs down from its holiday surge

The number of tri-state confirmed U.K. variant cases is up to 58 (42 in NY, 8 in NJ, 8 in CT); NJ's patients range in age from 10 to 65 and include one death, though that person had underlying conditions

Vaccines are the answers but supply has been a tri-state-wide issue; help is coming, with the Biden administration pledging to give states 16% more in weekly supply over each of the next three weeks

More than a dozen vaccine hubs in New York City that were closed earlier this week because of supply issues reopen Thursday, while City Hall may now be eyeing an early February date to launch its 24/7 mega-site at Citi Field.

An anticipated boost in federal shipment starting next week will help fuel the process, which has seen demand increase to the point that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people are willing to drive 100-plus miles to a site to chase the shots down.

The desperation to get shots where they can has sparked some controversy, with the hub at Washington Heights' armory coming under fire for extensive lines that feature people who don't live in the area, though they may work there, as the neighborhood's predominantly lower-income residents get left out.

In response to the concern, New York-Presbyterian said it would implement new guidelines limiting vaccines to New York City residents only, with 60 percent of appointments reserved for Upper Manhattan and South Bronx residents. Cuomo wants to see a similar neighborhood-centric approach when the Yankee Stadium mega-site opens in the coming weeks. He wants that to be Bronx residents only.

NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

That borough has been particularly hard-hit at various points over the course of the pandemic and now has high enough positivity rates compared with the other boroughs and state regions that it has retained Cuomo's sharp focus. The governor left two precautionary yellow zones in place there Wednesday as he lifted cluster zone designations from nearly two dozen other spots statewide.

Yellow zone restrictions also remain in place for parts of Washington Heights in Manhattan, Kew Gardens/Forest Hills in Queens and Orange County's Newburgh.

Are you in a cluster zone? Here are the maps -- and a reminder of the rules

The governor cited "dramatic" improvement across the board in hospitalization and positivity rates since the holiday spike in his decision to relax restrictions. Eliminating the orange zone areas that remained allow restaurants in those areas to bring back indoor dining, albeit at half capacity.

New York City hasn't been allowed even that half capacity dine-in option since before the pandemic. When Cuomo allowed it to return in late September, capacity was limited to 25 percent. Even that ended in mid-December, when the governor reimplemented a total indoor dining ban in the city before the holidays.

Gov. Cuomo lifted restrictions throughout the state for orange and yellow zones, with a few exceptions, including four in NYC. The city's indoor dining ban will remain in effect, however, as Cuomo said a plan would be announced soon. NBC New York's Lynda Baquero reports.

Cuomo's move to lift most cluster zone rules doesn't change ongoing statewide restrictions that remain in effect, like the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and other capacity limitations on mass gatherings and houses of worship. Lifting Staten Island's orange zone status doesn't allow for the return of indoor dining there either because of the superseding citywide ban. But the status of indoor dining for that borough -- and the other four -- could very well change in just days.

The governor vowed Wednesday to provide a plan by the end of the week for potentially reopening indoor dining at New York City restaurants. His administration is considering whether to again allow dine-in at 25 percent capacity, which is still lower than the 50 percent capacity permissible for the rest of the state. It would nonetheless be a boon for struggling restaurants that have taken to the most creative measures possible to survive through the winter.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

As Cuomo said, New York's vibrant restaurant scene, as well as its culture and arts scenes, can't stay shut down forever -- or even just a few more months.

“We're talking about livelihoods and the economy and billions of dollars," the governor said. “The holiday surge came. The holiday surge is over. We're not back to where we were but nobody’s back to where we were."

Even as statewide hospitalizations remain around May highs, the rate of increase has steadily slowed over the last four weeks. The average daily increase in admissions the week 12/9-12/15, which ended with the reimplementation of New York City's indoor dining ban, was 158, Cuomo said. Last week, it was down 72.

Positivity rates have ebbed virtually across the board as well -- and New York's rate of transmission has stayed below 1.0 this week. Anything higher would be considered an active outbreak, the governor says.

According to New York City data, total cases across the five boroughs are down 5.6 percent over the last seven days compared with the weekly average for the month prior, while hospitalization and death rates have stabilized.

Statewide, new case averages over the last week are down 22 percent over the period two weeks prior, New York Times data shows. Hospitalizations and deaths are up 2 percent and 1 percent respectively, the Times says -- a much lower increase from recent weeks and a slight decline over just the previous day.

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

But there is reason to be cautious -- and overly so.

During the past seven days, the state has averaged around 12,800 new infections per day, a rate it last recorded in late December. The state had the sixth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita among the 50 states in the past week. And New York has recorded nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in hospitals and nursing homes over the past 30 days — the highest since May 31.

The emergence of the U.K. variant, of which there are now 42 confirmed cases in nine New York counties, and other, more transmissible strains not yet identified locally, like the South African and Brazilian variants, has been of paramount concern. Cuomo says those strains have only compounded the risk of spread for a city as magnetic and dense as New York -- and, really, for the entire state.

With the holiday surge behind us, the governor feels a more virulent strain is the only thing that could now overwhelm the hospital system, especially as those variant cases continue to spread with herd immunity via vaccination months off.

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky provides an update on COVID-19 variants found in the U.S.

New Jersey and Connecticut have each detected eight cases of the U.K. variant to date, with the Garden State adding six more to its count Wednesday. Those patients range in age from 10 to 65 and include one fatality, though health officials say that person had underlying conditions. Only one of New Jersey's U.K. variant cases had international travel history. Community spread may be the rest.

Nationally, the number of children infected by COVID-19 is increasing -- and experts are concerned more contagious strains like the U.K. one may be to blame.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s reason to be concerned about the impact of some coronavirus mutations on vaccines, but scientists have plenty of options for adjustments to maintain the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.

Of the multitude of variants that have emerged, he says he is most concerned about the South African one because lab tests have shown it can diminish the efficacy of the vaccines approved to date. The new strains do not appear to be more lethal, though there has been some changing evidence around that as far as the U.K. strain is concerned but they are definitively more transmissible.

More transmissibility means more cases, which will lead to some increase in hospitalizations by default and ultimately, more coronavirus deaths -- for a country that already leads the world in them. As of Wednesday, the U.S. had reported more than 425,000 virus-related deaths and 25.4 million cases.

The new head of the CDC said Wednesday the U.S. could hit a total of 514,00 deaths by Feb. 20. Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 100 million, while worldwide deaths have crossed the 2.1 million mark.