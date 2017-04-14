Taser Sparks Panicked Stampede at Jam-Packed Penn Station

Crowds fled Penn Station on Friday evening in a chaotic scene sparked by what people thought was a gunshot, but what turned out to be police using a Taser on a belligerent passenger whose train had been stuck in a Hudson River tunnel for hours, authorities said.

Tourists, commuters and New Yorkers alike were hiding behind garbage cans, diving behind pillars and leaving belongings as they scrambled to escape the calamity. Word of a shooter spread to Macy's at Herald Square, where people were seen rushing out of the exits, some in tears.

At a press conference Friday night, the FDNY said 16 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the Penn Station stampede. The NYPD said police received dozens of 911 calls to report shots fired at Penn Station, reports that were ultimately unfounded.

Chaos After Reports of Man Tased at Penn Station

A stampede of people rushed out of Penn Station after the sound of a Taser went off. (Published 3 hours ago)

Tensions were already high at the busy station after a NJ Transit train got stuck in a Hudson River tunnel, leading to cancellations and delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak and LIRR trains.

That train returned to Penn Station, where six people were treated for minor medical issues, officials said. A man aboard the train became belligerent on the platform and Amtrak police used a Taser on him, leading to a wave of panic, according to authorities.

Fear spread through the Amtrak waiting area after police used the Taser. Some people thought the pop of the Taser was a gun. Others ran for their lives, unsure of why hordes of people were fleeing.

In the panic, people left bags and other belongings behind. Clothing, food, books, and even golf clubs, phones and laptops, littered the Amtrak area of the station moments after crowds fled. Some people tripped and fell as they scrambled for the exits.

"People were dropping luggage, kids, everybody was just running," one witness said. "Everybody was really scared. It was a stampede."

Some people were screaming as they left the station. Those still inside the waiting area stood around in shock or relief as the mayhem began to subside.

Rumors of a shooter made their way to Macy's, where people were seen rushing out of the front of the store.

NYPD Counterterrorism said multiple reports of "shots fired" near Macy's were unfounded.