Police investigate ‘suspicious' body found burning in Brooklyn boat

An early morning fire led New York City officials to the discovery of a body found burning inside a boat.

Firefighters say they received a call about a dumpster fire in Brooklyn, inside a parking lot on Conover Street between Beard and Reed streets in Red Hook. The call came in just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officials found a boat still on its trailer on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire crews, leading to the discovery of a body inside the vessel.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A law enforcement source called the death "suspicious."

There's no word yet on that person's identity. An investigation is ongoing.