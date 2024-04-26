Mets vs. Yankees fans: Where's the beef? NYC comedians talk Subway Series rivalry

What to Know Citi Field in Queens may steal the hearts of food lovers and, according to these comics, the overall game experience offers more authentic New York cuisine.

The Mets have introduced a new addition to the game experience, The Queens Crew.

Mr. Met is the first mascot in MLB history, which began in April 1964.

When it comes to New York City baseball, the Subway Series rivalry is a tale as old as time pinning the Yankees and Mets against each other in hopes of winning over the city, but what makes this Major League Baseball (MLB) matchup so engaging?

NBC New York spoke with several comedians from the Big Apple to get a sense of the inner fan base competition, and it seems that the Mets have more comics cheering from the stands.

Sal Gentile works on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" as a producer and supervising writer for the segment, "A Closer Look." Gentile believes the cathartic nature of comedy is a remedy for "suffering Mets fans," whereas the Yankees boast 27 World Series championships, not leaving much comedic material.

"The Mets are the favorite team of famous comedians. I think one of the many reasons is that comedy comes from the indignities of daily life, and there's so much suffering in being a Mets fan, and the way to cope with that is comedy," Gentile told NBC New York during an interview in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Famous Mets fans include Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Hank Azaria, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Maher and Kevin James. Over at Yankee Stadium, celebrities like Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez and Brad Pitt have been spotted in the seats.

Citi Field in Queens may steal the hearts of food lovers and, according to these comics, the overall game experience offers more authentic New York cuisine and entertainment options, like the T-shirt canon and home run fireworks.

Originally from Long Island, Mike Feeney is now a Queens comedian who performs at the reimagined Rodney's, formerly known as Dangerfield's, the oldest comedy club in the country. Feeney describes both stadiums as contrasts, one serving as a mecca for baseball, while the other gives that classic ballpark touch.

"Objectively, speaking as a Yankees fan, Citi Field is a better place to enjoy a baseball game. It's smaller, beautiful and gives local food options. It has more things to do, whereas Yankee Stadium is sterile and corporate," Feeney told News 4 at Rodney's comedy club, "Who cares about the score — if it's 12 to 1 in the second inning — you're eating a Shake Shack burger at Citi Field. Enjoy!"

The Mets have introduced a new addition to the game experience, The Queens Crew, a dance team meant to increase fan engagement from the Jackie Robinson Rotunda to the dugout at the stadium. Other MLB teams, like the Braves and Astros, have launched similar hype groups.

The 19-member crew is garnering both support and raising eyebrows from serious Mets fans, who either are all in or question if necessary, but ultimately, are willing to "give it a try." Comic and owner of Rodney's, Mark Yosef, thinks that the mascot "Mr. Met" is enough fun at the games.

"I think Mr. Met is the best mascot in baseball, and he's just human and represents the Mets. His head is a baseball, looks like a balding guy, kind of a sad sack. Kind of represents the Mets really well," Yosef laughed as he described his love for the very first mascot in MLB history, which began in April 1964.

Through the good, bad and the ugly, New Yorkers hold tried-and-true to their teams, whether it be the Amazins or Bronx Bombers. When it comes to the Subway Series, Gentile says the Yankees fans don't have to care as much, but for the Mets, it may be all the team has in a season.

"New York loves baseball. It's fun to see the whole city come together and focus on the same thing at once. I love the Subway Series -- it's painful for me, but I love it," said Gentile.