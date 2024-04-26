What ships will be at Fleet Week New York 2024?

The USS Bataan (LHD 5) amphibious assault ship will be back in New York Harbor in May as one of the centerpieces for Fleet Week New York 2024, the U.S. Navy announced.

Fleet Week will take place May 22-28 this year with a theme of "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve."

Two U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard vessels, and four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats will participate, along with ships from Germany.

Getty Images US Sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan as the ship passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor on May 25, 2022. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ship and pier locations, according to Fleet Week, include:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South:(Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Baden-Württemberg-class frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany

- Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86 (Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland (Tours only May 23-24)

- Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, New Jersey (Tours May 23-27)

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Public tours will be May 23 - 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Freedom -class littoral combat ship USS MARINETTE (LCS 25) from Mayport, Florida

- Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

- Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey

This is Fleet Week New York's 36th year with 2,300 U.S. service members expected to participate.

Getty Images NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MAY 24: The 35th Annual Fleet Week, a seven-day celebration honoring the U.S. Navy, the Coast Guard and the Marine Corps., began in New York City, United States on May 24, 2023. Nearly 2,400 military personnel will participate in Fleet Week running until May 30. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

For a full list of events and tours for Fleet Week, visit the official website here.