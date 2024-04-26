Two Central Park robberies in 12 hours highlight alarming crime spike at popular park

A pair of frightening encounters in Central Park has led to police launching an investigation, after two people were robbed in separate incidents within a 12-hour span.

The first incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday near West 97th Street and West Drive, when a woman was punched in the face before she was robbed.

The victim told police she was walking when she was attacked by a man who demanded her wallet and phone. She crouched down to protect herself, which is when the suspect stole her belongings and sexually assaulted her.

Then just after 6 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was approached by three masked men from behind while taking a picture at Swan Lake, inside the park at East 59th Street and East Drive. According to police, the trio held the man at gunpoint and punched him in the the back of the head before taking off with two cellphones and his wallet. They sped away on mopeds.

The incidents are part of a stunning jump in crime at Central Park thus far in 2024. NYPD data shows robberies are up 400% in the park — with 15 so far, compared to just three at this time in 2023.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with either case. Investigations are ongoing.