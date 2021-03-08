NY AG Names Who Will Lead Investigation Into Cuomo Harassment Allegations

New York Attorney General Letitia James has named two prosecutors to investigate and document findings into allegations of sexual harassment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo lodged by multiple women.

James announced Monday that former acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will lead the investigations.

“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” said James said in a statement. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

Kim served as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York for nearly a year, from March 2017 to Jan. 2018, overseeing team of more than 200 assistant U.S. attorneys handling a wide variety of criminal cases. Before serving in that position, he also served as deputy U.S. attorney, chief of the criminal division and as chief counsel to the U.S. attorney. Kim is currently a partner at a law firm, focusing internal investigations and regulatory enforcement, as well as high-stakes litigation, James said.

Clark has spent the past 30 years at a law firm where she focuses on employement law issues on behalf of workers, and has represented a number of clients in sexual harassment and other employment discrimination cases in the private sector, education, and — perhaps most importantly — government.

Kim and Clark's efforts in the probe will be supports by Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo and Yannick Grant, according to the announcement.

The investigation will include claims made by the women against Cuomo, as well as his administration's handling of such matters. The team will have subpoena power in order to examine relevant documents, records and data relating to the case, and will conduct interviews and formal depositions. They will have weekly reports for the state attorney general, and will produce a written final report which will include their findings; that report will be made available to the public.

The investigation will be outside of the Democratic attorney general's oversight. Following that review, the attorney would release a public report. The state senate oversight committee said that the investigation will likely take about two months.

Cuomo's office initially selected former federal judge Barbara Jones to conduct the review with no limits on its scope but because one of the governor's closest friends is her law partner, the announcement was met with calls for a "truly independent investigation."

The governor on Wednesday said he will “fully cooperate” with the investigation into the allegations and again apologized for his actions, adding that he "fully supports a woman's right to come forward."

“The facts will come out” in the attorney general's investigation, he said, reiterating his position that he “never knew at the time” that he was making anyone feel uncomfortable.

Cuomo himself has appointed a special prosecutor in 2018 to explore allegations that former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, abused four women during what were supposed to be romantic encounters. The special prosecutor ultimately didn't bring any charges.

In addition to sexual harassment claims from former senior staffer Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, a former executive assistant and health policy adviser, a third woman tells the New York Times that the governor touched the small of her exposed back and asked if he could kiss her within moments of meeting at a wedding in 2019.

A photo from the event shows Cuomo with his hands around Anna Ruch's face. She said he made her feel "uncomfortable and embarrassed" when he asked to kiss her.

Bennett, 25, said Cuomo quizzed her about her sex life, asked if she felt age made a difference in relationships and said he was fine dating "anyone above the age of 22." Bennett said she believed he was gauging her interest in an affair. Cuomo has denied making advances on Bennett.

Boylan, 36, said Cuomo commented on her appearance inappropriately, kissed her without her consent and went out of his way to touch her on her lower back, arms and legs. Cuomo has denied Boylan’s allegations.

In addition to those claims, Cuomo also faces allegations of verbal abuse and threats by a lawmaker as well as a federal probe into how his administration handled COVID nursing home deaths.

Queens assemblyman Ron Kim said he'd been harassed and threatened by the governor, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said publicly that being threatened by Cuomo was "classic" behavior for him, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into how the Cuomo administration handled COVID in nursing homes -- and a new poll found that 57% of New Yorkers want a new governor next year.

It marked the latest turn in a stunning reversal of fortune for Cuomo, who just a few months ago was so popular that he was seen as a top candidate for attorney general in the Biden administration, and was considered a frontrunner for the Democrats' nomination for president in 2024.

Several fellow Democrats at all levels of government have called on the three-term governor and political scion to resign. (A number of Republicans have called for the same.)