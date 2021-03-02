cuomo allegations

Cuomo's Favorability Rating Plunges as Scandals Brew

The monthly Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll shows a 22-point swing from last summer for the New York governor

Triple scandals have tarnished New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo badly in the public's eyes, with a 22-point swing in his favorability rating in a new Harvard-backed poll.

The monthly survey from the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard and the Harris Poll found Cuomo with a national net favorability rating of -11 percent. That's a 22-point decline from July 2020, the last time the survey polled people on Cuomo specifically.

At -11 percent, Cuomo's rating is now lower than Donald Trump's and just barely higher than Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

The national online survey of 1,778 registered voters was done Feb. 23-25, which means it was partly conducted after former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan accused him of sexual harassment.

Two more women have since come forward and accused the governor of improper behavior.

At least 17 Democrats have now called for Cuomo to resign. His administration faces both a special counsel probe being overseen by the state's attorney general, and a federal probe into its handling of COVID in nursing homes.

