Cuomo Denies Explosive ‘Strip Poker' Harassment Claims by Former Senior Aide

Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday vehemently denied sexual harassment allegations leveled by a former staffer, who claims the governor was both physically and verbally inappropriate with her.

Lindsey Boylan made the claims in an explosive blog post Wednesday morning, in which she alleged that the governor invited her to play strip poker, called her by the name of a former girlfriend whom she vaguely resembled, sent her flowers and had autographed photos left in her closed office, and on one occasion blocked her exit from a room and kissed her.

"As we said before, Ms. Boylan's claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false," Cuomo's office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. As to the specific claim about the alleged Oct. 2017 proposition to play strip poker, the statement cites four aides who traveled with Boylan that month and say the conversation never happened.

Boylan -- who ran unsuccessfully for Congress last year and is running for Manhattan borough president this year -- first accused Cuomo of sexual harassment last December. At the time, she said she left her position as deputy secretary for economic development in 2018 because she couldn't stand working with him anymore. Cuomo denied the claims then in the strongest terms.

After her claims emerged, multiple New York media outlets obtained what were reported to be state personnel records allegedly showing multiple complaints against her by colleagues, complaints of both a behavioral and racial nature. Boylan said in Wednesday's blog post that she has never seen the file in question, that it was leaked to smear her, and that she expects more efforts to disparage her after her latest post.

"I know some will brush off my experience as trivial. We are accustomed to powerful men behaving badly when no one is watching. But what does it say about us when everyone is watching and no one says a thing?" Boylan wrote.

Boylan's allegations add to the deluge against Cuomo in recent days. A Queens assemblyman said he'd been harassed and threatened by the governor, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said publicly that being threatened by Cuomo was "classic" behavior for him, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into how the Cuomo administration handled COVID in nursing homes -- and a new poll found that 57 percent of New Yorkers want a new governor next year.