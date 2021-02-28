Gov. Andrew Cuomo

‘I Am Truly Sorry': Read Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Apology Here

In a statement released Sunday, Cuomo apologies for any behavior interpreted as "unwanted flirtation," but denies inappropriate touching

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.
Following allegations of verbal abuse and threats by a lawmaker, then a federal probe into how his administration handled COVID nursing home deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo now faces claims he was verbally and physically inappropriate with multiple young female staffers.

Facing widespread criticism over the harassment allegations as well as his decision to decide who investigates his alleged behavior while in office, the governor released a lengthy statement Sunday night directly addressing the latest allegation that came one day prior.

Read Gov. Andrew Cuomo's statement here:

"Questions have been raised about some of my past interactions with people in the office.

I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends.

At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way. I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offense and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.

I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

To be clear I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to. 

That's why I have asked for an outside, independent review that looks at these allegations.

Separately, my office has heard anecdotally that some people have reached out to Ms. Bennett to express displeasure about her coming forward. My message to anyone doing that is you have misjudged what matters to me and my administration and you should stop now - period."

