2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: Team USA races to 5 medals in first full day of Paris Olympics

Team USA won its first gold medal on Day 1 of the 2024 Paris Olympics as action heated up

By NBC Staff

Getty Images

What to Know

  • The U.S. men won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay while four U.S. swimmers combined to win silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.
  • Australia's Ariarne Titmus repeated as Olympic champion in the women's 400m freestyle, with Team USA's Katie Ledecky taking bronze.
  • The USMNT rebounded from a shutout loss to France in its opener with a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

With the Opening Ceremony in the books, the first official day of the 2024 Olympics is here. Follow along for live updates:

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us