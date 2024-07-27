Live updates: Team USA races to 5 medals in first full day of Paris Olympics

What to Know
- The U.S. men won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay while four U.S. swimmers combined to win silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.
- Australia's Ariarne Titmus repeated as Olympic champion in the women's 400m freestyle, with Team USA's Katie Ledecky taking bronze.
- The USMNT rebounded from a shutout loss to France in its opener with a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.
