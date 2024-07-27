Live updates: Team USA races to 5 medals in first full day of Paris Olympics

What to Know The U.S. men won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay while four U.S. swimmers combined to win silver in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus repeated as Olympic champion in the women's 400m freestyle, with Team USA's Katie Ledecky taking bronze.

The USMNT rebounded from a shutout loss to France in its opener with a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

With the Opening Ceremony in the books, the first official day of the 2024 Olympics is here. Follow along for live updates: