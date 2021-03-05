NY Legislators Poised to Remove Gov. Cuomo's Pandemic Emergency Powers

New York legislators on Friday are expected to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his pandemic-linked emergency powers and return matters like lockdowns to local control.

The deal made between New York's Assembly and state Senate earlier this week will reverse emergency powers granted to Cuomo exactly a year ago, in the early days of the COVID pandemic, that gave him free rein to order measures like quarantines. It will allow executive actions critical to public health to remain in effect while permitting other temporary emergency powers to expire on April 30, but Republican critics have argued the "bogus bill" doesn't go far enough.

Under the bill, Cuomo would still have the power to keep alive his existing COVID-19 rules or tweak them. But he’ll no longer be allowed to make decisions without any input from the Legislature. He’ll have to notify legislative committees and local governments and respond to their questions in certain circumstances.

Where a local government in the state is exclusively impacted by an ongoing executive action, the local government's leaders will also receive notice and an opportunity to comment on the continuation or modification.

It has been nearly a week since Gov. Andrew Cuomo last made a public appearance, and he faces increased pressure for him to resign after three women accused him of sexual harassment. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Chris Glorioso report.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fifteen days after the deal takes effect, all current suspensions and directives will be posted on the website of the governor in a searchable format, and include details on such suspensions and directives, including the public health and safety reasons any directives were extended or modified. Every 30 days after, the website will be updated to include responses to written comments or information requests from relevant committee chairs or municipal government entities.

"This is not what ending emergency powers looks like. But it IS what a three-way agreement looks like," Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said Wednesday. He's among several lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, who have called on the governor to resign.

The changes come as Cuomo faces three worsening scandals -- accusations of sexual harassment by at least three young women, accusations of verbal abuse by legislators, and accusations of mismanagement in the handling of the pandemic in nursing homes.

State Senator John Liu (D-Queens) said the agreement is less about retribution from the mushrooming scandals the governor is facing, and more about restoring the balance of power in Albany between the branches of government.

After Cuomo's public apology regarding sexual harassment claims on Wednesday, some Democrats gave him more favorable reviews, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

"I think, you know, to begin with an apology, and a recognition is extremely important. And we will see how things play out from them," Stewart-Cousins said Thursday. She said another accuser could be the last straw in her calling for his resignation.

The Cuomo administration now faces both an independent investigation into the sexual harassment issues overseen by the state attorney general's office, as well as a federal probe into the nursing home problems.

One day after Gov. Cuomo issued an apology for his past behavior, one of his accusers said it was not enough, joining a growing chorus of officials saying he needs to be held accountable as the state attorney general is set to launch an independent investigation into the claims. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Andrew Siff report.

For the last year, executive orders have let Cuomo govern the state with little resistance, whether it was closing schools, mandating people work from home, restricting transit, or stopping (and then restarting, and stopping again, and then restarting again) indoor dining.

But as his problems deepened, so did calls for the legislature to regain a measure of control by stripping the emergency authority.

“A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose – it is time for them to be repealed,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said. “These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order.”

While the deal leaves Cuomo with the authority to extend some existing measures, even there he will have to notify various legislative leaders and accept public comment for or against his actions. Legislators will also have the power to repeal a gubernatorial declaration of a state of emergency.

According to the deal, standing directives taken by executive action that manage the spread or reduction of COVID-19, facilitate the vaccination process, or require use of face coverings, will remain in effect for an additional 30 days.