The Controversies Around Gov. Cuomo: A Timeline of Events

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces calls to resign from members of his own party, demands for an investigation by the state's attorney general, and a federal probe of his administration -- a stunning turn for someone who not long ago was viewed as a frontrunner for the presidency in 2024.

What follows is a timeline of recent events ensnaring the governor:

2020

December:

13: A former Cuomo aide, Lindsey Boylan, accuses the governor of harassment. Cuomo denies her claims in full.

2021

January:

28: New York Attorney General Letitia James releases a scathing report saying that the state may have undercounted COVID-related nursing home deaths by thousands, and suggesting that Cuomo's policies on returning COVID patients to nursing homes may have exacerbated the problem.

February:

13: Comments emerge by a top aide to Cuomo, who allegedly told lawmakers the state "froze" on releasing data about COVID deaths in nursing homes because it feared the data would be used for a possible probe by Trump's Department of Justice.

16: Cuomo admits mistakes in how the state handling death data in nursing homes but does not apologize.

17: Queens Assemblymember Ron Kim claims Cuomo threatened him in a raging phone call over Kim's comments about Cuomo's handling of COVID deaths in nursing homes. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio later calls such threats "classic Cuomo."

18: Sources tell News 4 that the FBI and the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney's Office have opened a probe into how the Cuomo administration handled nursing home data.

23: A Marist Poll shows a nearly 20-point drop in Cuomo's approval rating, and a majority of voters say the state should elect a new governor next year.

24: The former aide, Boylan, accuses Cuomo of kissing her against her will and making inappropriate remarks. Cuomo vehemently denies the claim.

27: A second aide, Charlotte Bennett, accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment. The governor names a former federal judge, Barbara Jones, to conduct a review. Leaders of the state Senate and Assembly demand an independent probe instead. At least two Democrats in the legislature call for Cuomo to resign.