NYC Mayor Rips ‘Disrespectful' Cuomo Over Apology, Chides Effort to ‘Distract Attention'

What to Know New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his first live coronavirus briefing Wednesday (with Q&A) in nearly two weeks; he has been buried in two separate but compounding controversies as of late

In that briefing, the governor pledged not to resign and asked New Yorkers to await the attorney general's final report on the allegations against him before rendering judgment on him

Asked Thursday whether he believed this latest apology to be more sincere than the last, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said simply, "No, I don't think it changes anything"

Mayor Bill de Blasio lit into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again Thursday when he was prodded to comment on the governor's latest public apology, his pledge not to resign over sexual harassment allegations and the not-so-subtle jabs he threw at New York City while trying to navigate a path through his dueling controversies.

"He's got three women who have brought forward allegations of inappropriate activity and sexual harassment. He has a nursing home scandal and a cover-up related to that scandal," de Blasio said. "He is trying to distract attention away from that."

Cuomo's long-awaited foray back into the media spotlight came Wednesday when he resumed his COVID briefing schedule and addressed the harassment claims. Pressed further on his stated refusal to resign, the governor said he had much work left to do, and included saving New York City from a "precarious situation" -- one where "crime is way up, homelessness is way up, many people have left."

Without mentioning de Blasio by name, Cuomo appeared to lay some blame at the mayor's feet, describing a need to "get New York City functional again and safe again and viable again" while referencing the looming end of de Blasio's term.

New York City's mayor Thursday said he found the comments disrespectful to the people of the five boroughs, though he said he didn't take the barbs personally.

"This city has been heroic, the people of this city have been heroic. You would think any governor would support that and celebrate that, not denigrate it. Clearly, he's trying to distract attention from his own problems," de Blasio said. "People are smarter than that. They understand that everyone in this city is moving heaven and Earth to come back strong. He should address his own problems, not try to put down the people of New York City."

Asked if he thought the governor's latest apology, his second to the public in four days but his first on camera before a live audience, was more sincere, de Blasio offered a simple seven-word response: "No, I don't think it changes anything."

Cuomo is certainly hoping the mayor is wrong on that count. In his Wednesday plea, the governor asked New Yorkers to wait for the state attorney general's report on the harassment allegations against him before casting judgment. He once again vowed to cooperate with that inquiry and said he "fully supports a woman's right to come forward."

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it," a contrite Cuomo, wearing a blue tie, said. "I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it."

Twice, he said, "I never touched anyone inappropriately." Twice, he said, "I never knew at the time I was making anyone feel uncomfortable."

"I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain. That is the last thing I would ever want to do. I've learned an important lesson. I'm sorry, I'm sorry for whatever pain I caused anyone, I never intended it, and I will be the better for this experience," Cuomo said, then opened up Q&A.

He was first asked to comment on a photo associated with allegations from his third accuser, in which that accuser, Anna Ruch, who spoke to The New York Times in a report published Monday, appears to look uncomfortable as the governor holds her face in his hands. Ruch told the Times Cuomo moved his hands to her cheeks when she removed one of his hands from her back.

She alleged he then asked if he could kiss her -- and says he planted a kiss on her cheek as she turned away. To that, Cuomo said he understood the "opinion and feelings of Ms. Ruch -- and you are right, you can find hundreds of pictures of me making the same gesture with hundreds of people -- women, men, children."

"You can go find hundreds of pictures of me kissing people. It is my usual and customary way of greeting. It was my father's way of greeting people -- you're the governor of the state, you want people to feel comfortable, you reach out to them," Cuomo said, referring to his late father and former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. "I also understand it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter my intent. What matters is if anybody was offended by it. If they were offended by it, it was wrong."

Cuomo later repeated a variation of his latest apology, reiterating his lack of intent in causing any harm, when asked "what assurances" he could provide there were no other accusers who would lodge similar complaints. He didn't answer the question directly, but vowed to apologize "today, tomorrow and the day after."

Cuomo didn’t answer directly when asked by a reporter if he could assure the public that there were no other former aides who would come forward. However, the governor did vow that he would change his actions.

"I understand that sensitivities have changed, and behavior has changed, and I get it. And I'm going to learn from it," he said.

Cuomo's accusers disintegrated the apology, describing his speech as riddled with "falsehoods" and the governor as a man so untrustworthy as to be unfit for office. Other critics say the apology fell short. Some are waiting for the next shoe to drop. A number of longtime Cuomo supporters are skirting around the apology itself and saying only they support the attorney general's independent probe.

The apology came a day after state legislators reached a deal to strip Cuomo of his pandemic emergency powers. That repeal could take effect as early as Friday. Cuomo acknowledged the deal almost as a matter of course -- with one of his famed slides -- 20 minutes into the briefing, but didn't discuss it further.

The list of Democrats calling for Cuomo's immediate resignation ballooned earlier this week, but few key names were added to the count after his latest statement.

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins told CNN after Cuomo's apology that she found that itself to be "important" but that he should resign if the investigation finds evidence of wrongdoing.

Most leading Democrats have signaled they also want to wait for the results of an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into claims that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women in his administration.

That inquiry — which Cuomo called a "review" — has yet to begin. James said her office is working to hire an outside law firm to conduct it. The state senate oversight committee said Wednesday the probe will likely take about two months.