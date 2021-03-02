These Democrats Are Calling for Andrew Cuomo to Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire, facing allegations on three fronts -- sexual harassment of young women in his orbit, verbal harassment and threats against other politicians, and mishandling of the COVID epidemic in nursing homes.
He now faces both a federal probe into the nursing home issue, and a state investigation into the harassment claims. Against that backdrop, his fellow Democrats at all levels of government are calling on the three-term governor and political scion to resign. (A number of Republicans have called for the same.)
Here is the latest list of Democrats calling on Cuomo to step down -- either immediately, or at a minimum, if any of the allegations against him are proven by an investigation. (List current as of 6:30 a.m. ET, March 2.)
Congress
- Rep. Kathleen Rice
State Senate
- Sen. Alessandra Biaggi
- Sen. John Liu
- Sen. Gustavo Rivera
- Sen. Jessica Ramos
State Assembly
- Asm. Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas
- Asm. Ron Kim
- Asm. Yuh-Line Niou
- Asm. Harvey Epstein
- Asm. Nathalia Fernandez
Mayors
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio
Mayoral Candidates
- NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer
NY City Council
- CM Ben Kallos (also running for Manhattan borough president)
- CM Brad Lander (also running for NYC comptroller)
- CM Carlos Menchaca (also running for NYC mayor)
- CM Antonio Reynoso (also running for Brooklyn borough president)
- CM Diana Ayala