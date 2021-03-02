These Democrats Are Calling for Andrew Cuomo to Resign

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire, facing allegations on three fronts -- sexual harassment of young women in his orbit, verbal harassment and threats against other politicians, and mishandling of the COVID epidemic in nursing homes.

He now faces both a federal probe into the nursing home issue, and a state investigation into the harassment claims. Against that backdrop, his fellow Democrats at all levels of government are calling on the three-term governor and political scion to resign. (A number of Republicans have called for the same.)

Here is the latest list of Democrats calling on Cuomo to step down -- either immediately, or at a minimum, if any of the allegations against him are proven by an investigation. (List current as of 6:30 a.m. ET, March 2.)

Congress

Rep. Kathleen Rice

State Senate

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi

Sen. John Liu

Sen. Gustavo Rivera

Sen. Jessica Ramos

State Assembly

Asm. Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas

Asm. Ron Kim

Asm. Yuh-Line Niou

Asm. Harvey Epstein

Asm. Nathalia Fernandez

Mayors

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Mayoral Candidates

NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

NY City Council