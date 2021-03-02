cuomo allegations

These Democrats Are Calling for Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Cuomo faces calls to resign over a trio of scandals

Mike Segar | Reuters

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire, facing allegations on three fronts -- sexual harassment of young women in his orbit, verbal harassment and threats against other politicians, and mishandling of the COVID epidemic in nursing homes.

He now faces both a federal probe into the nursing home issue, and a state investigation into the harassment claims. Against that backdrop, his fellow Democrats at all levels of government are calling on the three-term governor and political scion to resign. (A number of Republicans have called for the same.)

Here is the latest list of Democrats calling on Cuomo to step down -- either immediately, or at a minimum, if any of the allegations against him are proven by an investigation. (List current as of 6:30 a.m. ET, March 2.)

Congress

  • Rep. Kathleen Rice
State Senate

  • Sen. Alessandra Biaggi
  • Sen. John Liu
  • Sen. Gustavo Rivera
  • Sen. Jessica Ramos

State Assembly

  • Asm. Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas
  • Asm. Ron Kim
  • Asm. Yuh-Line Niou
  • Asm. Harvey Epstein
  • Asm. Nathalia Fernandez

Mayors

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

Mayoral Candidates

  • NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

NY City Council

  • CM Ben Kallos (also running for Manhattan borough president)
  • CM Brad Lander (also running for NYC comptroller)
  • CM Carlos Menchaca (also running for NYC mayor)
  • CM Antonio Reynoso (also running for Brooklyn borough president)
  • CM Diana Ayala

