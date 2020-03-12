Containment Zone Takes Effect, St. Pat’s Postponed; NY 2nd Most Hard-Hit State in U.S.

What to Know The number of novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area continues to surge; the tri-state area has reported one death -- in New Jersey

The state of New York has more than 200 cases and is the 2nd most impacted state in the U.S. next to Washington state; the lion's share of those cases are in Westchester County

Governors in New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergency; Connecticut has three presumptive positive cases

The "containment" effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in New York has begun at a suburb of 80,000 residents just north of New York City — and as the number of cases continues to climb, authorities across the country started to take more drastic measures like suspending the NBA season and temporarily barring foreign nationals from Europe from entering the country.

New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Day Parade has also been postponed, for the first time in its more than 250-year history. Overall, the state of New York sits at 217 confirmed cases, trailing only Washington state (370) as America's most impacted state.

More than half of the state's cases are in Westchester County, where the midtown Manhattan lawyer linked to what Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described as the "most significant cluster" in the nation lives with his family in New Rochelle. He was the second confirmed case in the state, its first known instance of community spread and is one of few still hospitalized.

As of Wednesday night, New York City had 53 total cases, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. New Jersey has about two dozen, while Connecticut has three presumed positives. See a tri-state case breakdown here.

Despite an influx of millions of dollars the CDC announced would be coming to state and local jurisdictions on Wednesday, Cuomo blasted the federal government for its testing preparation and response, describing it as the "public health version of Hurricane Katrina."

He said state governments should take more control of the response to COVID-19 — and he has: deploying the National Guard to New Rochelle, the hotbed of the New York outbreak, and establishing a one-mile radius containment zone around the most infected parts of that community.

That containment zone, which takes effect Thursday and will remain in effect for two weeks, through March 25, is not a lockdown, officials have stressed. Those who aren't quarantined will be able to leave their homes and go to work or elsewhere. Local businesses can remain open. People are free to walk the sidewalks. It's part of Cuomo's three-pronged strategy to contain COVID-19 spread in the state: testing, reduced density and communication.

The city has issued new guidelines for commuters, including suggesting people telecommute and avoid crowded trains if possible. New York is making its own hand sanitizer. The U.S. State Department has cautioned against cruises, particularly for people who have underlying health concerns - and President Trump took the draconian step Wednesday night of banning travel between the United States and Europe for a 30-day period.

Local governments are also implementing changes — some major, some minor — that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Nationally, the CDC says that as of Wednesday night, it had 938 cases and 29 deaths reported from 38 states and Washington, D.C. In more than 500 of those cases, authorities still don't know how the virus was contracted. That total number is only updated once a weekday though and reporting closes out at 4 p.m. the day before. The actual case total could be higher.

As of Thursday morning, NBC News reported more than 1,200 cases and 38 deaths nationwide; 30 of the fatalities have been in Washington state, where America's very first case was reported.

The market is feeling the strain. Stocks plunged Monday — plummeting so sharply and quickly that a circuit breaker was triggered, which halted trading for 15 minutes, leading to Wall Street's worst one-day beating since the global financial crisis of 2008.

They rebounded a little on Tuesday, but sank once again Wednesday more than 1,400 points, with those losses dragging it 20 percent below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market.

Help may be on the way. President Trump has signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond to the virus.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 113,000 people and killed more than 4,000. CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it had made the assessment that COVID-19 could be characterized as a "pandemic."