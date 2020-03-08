Coronavirus Closure: Here Are the School Closures in NY, NJ

Schools have started closing in response to spreading cases of COVID-19 or shuttering doors for a day or two to clean building. Here is a list of growing public and private schools, as well as colleges that have announced closures.

Columbia University, New York

Classes will be suspended on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, after "a member of our community has been quarantined as a result of exposure" to COVID-19, the university's president announced.

"At this point, just to restate what is important to know, we do not have a confirmed case of the virus on campus. This action is intended to prevent the virus from spreading," the message from the president continued.

The school said it plans to implement remote instruction Wednesday and continuing until the start of Spring Break on Friday.

Barnard College, New York

Following the lead of Columbia, Barnard will be closed Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, with plans to hold remote classes for the remainder of the week. According to the university's website, no students, faculty or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

East Ramapo, New York

Five students were in quarantine for exposure to COVID-19, the district said in a letter to families and staff. As a precaution, the district cleaned and sanitized the five schools where the students attend class; Hempstead Elementary School, Pomona Middle School, Chestnut Ridge Middle School, Spring Valley High School, and Ramapo High School.

The district will close all schools and cancel activities on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, to clean the schools out of an abundance, of caution. The district said it would use two unused snow/emergency days already built into the calendar.

School buses were also cleaned and sanitized over the weekend.

Scarsdale, New York

A faculty member at Scarsdale Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Sunday. At the suggestion of the Westchester County Health Commissioner, the district said it would close all schools from March 9-18.

Somers, New York

Schools will be closed all weekend through Monday, March 9th for thorough cleaning out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus.

Mt. Olive, New Jersey

The entire district will be closed Monday, March 9. No reason was given on the district website, but school activities were also canceled over the weekend.

Westchester Day School, New York

The Westchester Day School (a private, independent school) will be closed until March 17 after one of its students tested positive for COVID-19, the Village of Mamaroneck said.

Keio Academy of New York

The school's campus will be closed for the remainder of the year, according to the school's website, but classes will be continued online.

Cranford, New Jersey

Cranford Public Schools announced its classes would be canceled on Monday, March 16, to give staff and administrators time to "develop strong and meaningful plans for your children in the event of school closures due to the coronavirus," a letter to parents read, in part. The day off will also give faculty time to clean and disinfect buildings.