Restricted, Postponed, Canceled? Here Are Change of Plans in Tri-State Gatherings Amid Pandemic

The city that never sleeps may be quiet for a little while as the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Government officials and event organizers across New York City and the rest of the tri-state area have started taking serious measures to prevent the spread of the virus by postponing or canceling events that draw large crowds.
Here's the list of local events, parades and other gatherings that have been restricted, postponed or canceled due to the nationwide outbreak:
- New York City officials announced they would be postponing their St. Patrick's Day parades to a "later date" because of the virus. It's the first time the New York City parade has been postponed in its nearly 260-year history.
- The 44th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade and the parade day events scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, have been postponed. A new date for the parade, including the Mass honoring St. Patrick and the Grand Marshal’s Breakfast, is tentatively planned for late September and will eventually be announced.
- The City of Yonkers, located in Westchester County, announced Tuesday afternoon via its Facebook page that its St. Patrick's Day Parade scheduled for March 21 has been postponed to Sept. 19. The parade dinner will take place Sept. 12.
- The NYC Half Marathon and the Rising New York Road Runners youth event scheduled for March 15 have been canceled, the events' organizers announced Tuesday afternoon. The event would have seen 25,000 participants running through the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Runners that registered directly with New York Road Runners will be eligible for a full refund of the entry fee or free entry to next year's half marathon.
- NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers," CBS's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," and Comedy Central's "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" will film without live studio audiences beginning March 16, the shows announced in alignment with New York City's coronavirus recommendations.
- The Tour at NBC Studios has also suspended operations for the month of March as a result of the virus.
- The New York Auto Show was postponed for the first time since World War II, CNBC reported. The show was set to start in early April, but it will now run Aug. 28 through Sept. 6. The event generally attracts more than 1 million visitors.
- The United Nations complex in New York City is closed to the general public and guided tours will be suspended until further notice, a spokesman for the UN Secretary General confirmed.
- The New York Public Library said it was implementing a series of preventative measures in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus. All public events and programs in its research centers have been canceled for the rest of March as a means of supporting the city's efforts to discourage crowds and encourage social distancing. The NYPL will stay open to the public, however.
- The Atlantic 10 Conference at the Barclays Center will continue without anyone in the audience starting March 12, organizers said.
- The BIG EAST Conference at Madison Square Garden will also continue through March 14 under restricted attendance and without cheering fans. Full refunds for tickets will be available at the point of purchase, the conference's spokesperson said.
