Restricted, Postponed, Canceled? Here Are Change of Plans in Tri-State Gatherings Amid Pandemic

The city that never sleeps may be quiet for a little while as the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Government officials and event organizers across New York City and the rest of the tri-state area have started taking serious measures to prevent the spread of the virus by postponing or canceling events that draw large crowds.

Here's the list of local events, parades and other gatherings that have been restricted, postponed or canceled due to the nationwide outbreak:

