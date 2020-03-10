NYC Adds 5 New COVID-19 Cases; Tri-State Total Triples in Days

What to Know The number of novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area more than tripled between between late Friday and Tuesday morning, from 49 cases to 161

New York was up to at least 148 cases statewide, 25 of them in the five boroughs, as of Tuesday morning; the lion's share of those cases are in Westchester County

New Jersey had 11 positive samples that had been sent to the CDC for confirmation, and Gov. Murphy declared a state of emergency; Connecticut saw its second presumptive positive as well

New York is surging near the top of states with its confirmed coronavirus count, with Mayor Bill de Blasio announcing five new cases in the city Tuesday morning as the tri-state total boomed to more than 160.

De Blasio announced the five new cases on "Morning Joe," bringing the city's total number to 25. Details on the patients weren't immediately available. Meanwhile, school closings, community event cancellations and other fallout from the virus are expanding as officials work to contain the spread.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has stressed that enhanced testing ability leads to a boom in positives by default. But as public anxiety swells, more communities, schools and companies are taking aggressive precautionary measures. See the latest school closures for New York and New Jersey.

De Blasio reiterated Tuesday the guidance he has given since the city reported its first case on March 1: Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, cover your mouth if you cough and don't visit people who are sick, particularly if you're older or have underlying health conditions.

"Transmission is not that easy. There has been a misperception that coronavirus hangs in the air, watching to catch you. No. It takes direct person-to-person contact, direct transmission of fluids," the mayor said. "Our schools are running. We've said, even if, God forbid, we found a case in a school, we're not shutting down all our schools."

The city has issued new guidelines for commuters, including suggesting people telecommute and avoid crowded trains if possible. The U.S. State Department has cautioned against cruises, particularly for people who have underlying health concerns. New York is making its own hand sanitizer.

Local governments are implementing changes — some major, some minor — that may impact the daily lives of people who will never get COVID-19. Here's a breakdown of what's happening in that regard by state.

New Jersey declared a state of emergency Monday, reporting another nine presumptive positives to bring its total to 11. It has sent the samples to the CDC for confirmation; Connecticut has reported two presumptive positives.

How to Protect Yourself

New York City's Health Department released the following guidance for people who recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea -- or for anyone who experiences fever, cough or shortness of breath:

Stay home — do not travel or go to work or school while sick

Go to a health care provider and tell them about your travel history If you do not have a health care provider or insurance, call 311

Avoid contact with others

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

The New Jersey State Department of Health has established a 24-hour coronavirus hotline to answer questions: 800-222-1222. New York has a similar hotline set up: 888-364-3065.

Nationally, the CDC says that as of Monday, it had 423 cases and 19 deaths reported from 34 states and Washington, D.C. In more than 300 of those cases, authorities still don't know how the virus was contracted. That total number is only updated once a weekday though and reporting closes out at 4 p.m. the day before. The actual case total could be higher.

As of early Tuesday, NBC News reported at least 702 cases and 26 deaths nationwide; 22 of the fatalities have been in Washington state, where America's very first case was reported.

The market is feeling the strain. Stocks plunged Monday — with the Dow sinking more than 2,000 points and the S&P 500 cratering more than 7 percent. A circuit breaker was triggered in the morning, which halted stock trading for 15 minutes meant in an effort to stem rapid declines. Even with the circuit breaker, the Dow had its worst one-day beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008.

On Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to fuel national efforts to combat the spread. The legislation provides sustenance for a multifaceted attack -- money for vaccines, tests, potential treatments and to help local governments respond to the virus.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 109,000 people and killed more than 3,800. CDC officials warned for weeks to expect a disruptive spread of the virus in America. Here's where we stand now as far as developing a vaccine.