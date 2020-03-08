NYC Issues New Commuter Guidelines to Combat Coronavirus Spread

City and state officials issued new travel suggestions amid growing novel coronavirus cases in the tri-state area.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked sick people to stay off public transit, especially subways and buses.

Their warnings included a suggestion to avoid dense crowds on buses, subways and trains, or take alternate travel if possible.

"If you take the subway and you are able to wait for a less packed train, please do. If you have the option of walking or biking, please do. Buses can be crowded too, but less than subways, so please use these if you can," de Blasio said.

"Move to a train car that is not as dense. If you see a packed train car, let it go by. Wait for the next train. Same if you’re taking a bus," Cuomo said.

Transit workers will disinfect subway turnstiles, station handrails, MetroCard and ticket vending machines daily and other frequently used parts of the system, according to a statement from Transport Workers Union President Tony Utano.

The deep clean extends to Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North and Access-A-Ride services as well. In addition to the daily cleaning, the MTA says its full fleet of subway trains and buses will undergo sanitization every 72 hours.

Travel warnings extended to the seas on Sunday with an alert for travelers from the U.S. State Department.

“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the State Dept. said.