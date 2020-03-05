Timeline: Tracking the Spread of COVID-19 in Tri-State

What to Know 11 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of New York and one in New Jersey

While testings of suspected cases started in Februrary, the first case was confirmed on March 1

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said to expect the number of those infected to increase by dozens

Hundreds of people in the tri-state area have been ordered to self-quarantine as the number of residents confirmed with COVID-19 in the region continues to rise.

So far, 11 people in New York -- most of them in Westchester County -- have been tested positive with the potentially deadly novel coronavirus that began spreading at the end of last year in Central China. The respiratory disease has sickened nearly 100,000 worldwide and killed over 3,000 people.

Prior to the first confirmed case in New York City, several others in the region have been tested since the beginning of February but all their results came back negative.

While the state doesn't give out medical or personal information on those who have contracted the virus, here's what we know so far about its spread:

A person in New York has tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said late Sunday. Ida Siegal reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in New York City.

The patient, a 39-year-old Manhattan woman, had just returned Iran when she started having mild respiratory symptoms. Cuomo said the woman and her husband are health care workers and they both isolated themselves at home. Her husband tested negative for the virus.

Officials said that she did not take public transit home and they believe she wasn't contagious while she was on her flight. However, the people on her flight and the ride-share driver were notified about potential exposure.

An attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in midtown Manhattan is New York state's second confirmed coronavirus case — and the first apparent instance of community spread, the governor said Tuesday. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill and Checkey Beckford report.

As products like hand sanitizers and face masks began flying off the shelves following the first confirmed case, an attorney who lives in Westchester County and works in midtown Manhattan became the state's second confirmed coronavirus case on Monday — and the first apparent instance of community spread.

The 50-year-old man's history doesn't suggest any travel to China or other countries at the nexus of the outbreak, according to authorities. The man, who is from New Rochelle and has an underlying respiratory illness, first experienced respiratory issues late last month.

NBC New York’s Brian Thompson went to one of New Jersey's largest hospitals to see what the process patients go through as they get tested for coronavirus if they exhibit symptoms.

A man in New Jersey was hospitalized Tuesday and he later became the state's first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

The patient is a man from Fort Lee in his 30s who is hospitalized in Bergen County. The New Jersey Department of Health is sending the man's sample to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation. However, despite it not being confirmed by the CDC yet, local and state authorities are treating it as if it were a confirmed case.

According to sources, the man had some type of contact with one of the 11 COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in New York.

All of the new cases are connected to a Westchester County lawyer who worked in Manhattan. His son, also found to have the virus, attended Yeshiva University, forcing the school to close. NBC New York’s Checkey Beckford and John Chandler report.

At least nine people who came in contact with the Westchester attorney were tested positive with the coronavirus.

The man inevitably spread the virus to his wife, his son and his daughter, officials confirmed on Wednesday. In addition, two friends of the lawyer were tested positive, as well as one of the friends' wife, two sons and a daughter.

Gov. Cuomo said that the lawyer's condition had improved from "severe" and he was now "stable."

Meanwhile, two friends of the man's son, both students at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, were sent to Bellevue Hospital for testing. Two children of the lawyer's second friend are also being tested.

Also being tested: seven employees and an intern at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, where the attorney spent time before he was moved to a Manhattan hospital for further treatment.

"The number of people infected will continue to increase. It’s a function of mathematics," Gov. Cuomo noted Wednesday. “It is going to be dozens and dozens and dozens."