NYC Is America's Worst City to Spend Your Golden Years: Study

By Darren Price

6 minutes ago

If you're looking to get the most out of your retirement, you better get out of the Big Apple.

At least, that's according to a new study by Magnify Money, which ranked New York City dead last among the 50 best cities to spend your golden years.

The ranking, which takes into account lifestyle, cost of living, medical care, and in-home and residential assisted care, ranked Portland, Oregon, No. 1.

