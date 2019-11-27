Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Funeral for NJ Teen Killed on Lime E-Scooter

Families and friends will say goodbye to 16-year-old Nelson Miranda Gomez on Wednesday after he was killed last week while riding an e-scooter along the street in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Following his death, the City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to cancel the contract they had established with Lime, the company that operates the green e-scooters. Councilmembers said they want the units taken off the streets immediately, with many expressing remorse for having approved them in the first place.

Showers to Pass Through Tri-State on Thanksgiving Eve but No Rain on Parade

As millions hit the road on the busiest travel day of the year, an incoming storm could make for a messy commute for some — and ruin the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for others. A storm system is set to move in overnight into Wednesday, according to Storm Team 4, bringing in more clouds, spotty showers and gusty winds by the afternoon. Most of the rain is expected to come north and west of the city. The rough conditions could prompt airport delays as well as create troublesome conditions on the road on the day before Thanksgiving.

Travels Hit the Road, Rail, Airport for Busiest Holiday Commute Day

We may be a couple of days away from the holiday, but the masses are already trying to get to their destinations. People across the tri-state and country started their “getaway” Tuesday – one of the biggest travel days thanks to the fast-approaching Thanksgiving Day. At Penn Station, many travelers were faced with an hour wait to get on Amtrak’s Empire Service to Niagara Falls. If you think Tuesday is the worst of the travel days, think again because “getaway” Wednesday is notoriously the busiest travel day of the year.

In Time for Holidays, Toys R Us Returns in New Jersey



If you're planning to do some holiday shopping and don't want to do it online, you're in luck because Toys R Us is reopening on Wednesday in New Jersey. After the company liquidated all of its stores across the country last year, Toys R Us came back to life under a new name: Tru Kids. The new retail store will welcome shoppers at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.