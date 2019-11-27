The decision by the Elizabeth City Council comes just a week after a teenager was killed while riding one when a tow truck struck him on the street. NBC New York’s Brian Thompson reports.

What to Know A New Jersey city is changing course and kicking electric scooters to the curb after a teenager’s death on one just over one week ago

The Elizabeth City Council unanimously voted to cancel the contract they had established with Lime, the company that operates the scooters

The decision comes after 16-year-old Nelson Miranda Gomez was seen riding a scooter when a tow truck right ran him over

A New Jersey city is changing course and kicking electric scooters to the curb after a teenager’s death on one just over one week ago.

The Elizabeth City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to cancel the contract they had established with Lime, the company that operates the green e-scooters. Councilmembers said they want the units taken off the streets immediately, with many expressing remorse for having approved them in the first place.

“Out of all the votes I have taken since I’ve been on Council, this is one of the ones I regret the most,” said Councilman Nelson Gonzalez.

The decision comes following the death of 16-year-old Nelson Miranda Gomez, who was seen on security camera riding one of the scooters along the street when a tow truck right ran him over as it attempted to turn right.

Gomez’s mother and sister watched in silence Tuesday night as the council voted after hearing the outrage from members of the community.

“You took some chances. Don’t take chances with our kids,” said resident Salaam Ismial.

“We need to send them packing today. Not a suspension, clear get out of town. We don’t want you here,” echoed Carlos Trujillo.

The program the city agreed to only last about a month. Lime said in a statement that they were hoping their service would only be suspended, and that they’d like to work with the city to come up with a revised system.

But councilmembers made it clear that the city is not yet ready to share the streets with the scooters.

“Somewhere in the future, this will be become part of our lives, just like cars and automobiles and trains and airplanes,” said Elizabeth Council President William Gallman.