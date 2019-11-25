What to Know The tri-state gets a nice break from the rain at the start of the week with mild temperatures in the low 50s on Monday

A mid-week cold front will bring in more clouds, showers and gusty winds by Wednesday afternoon

Winds on Wednesday and Thursday could cause travel delays, Storm Team 4 says. As of now, Thanksgiving looks dry, cool and windy

Millions of people are traveling this week for Thanksgiving holiday and an incoming storm could make for a messy commute back home for some.

The tri-state gets a nice break from the rain at the start of the week with mild temperatures in the low 50s on Monday, and possibly the last mild day of the year on Tuesday will sit around 60 degree, according to Storm Team 4. Unfortunately, the next storm system will move in on Wednesday.

A mid-week cold front will bring in more clouds, showers and gusty winds by the afternoon.

While the rain is expected to move out just in time for Thanksgiving, strong winds up to 40 mph could impact Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and cause other travel delays.

If the winds are too gusty, the iconic balloons may not get to fly.

Worried about your possible weekend trips? Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources below.