What to Know It’s “getaway” Tuesday – one of the biggest travel days thanks to the fast-approaching Thanksgiving day

At Penn Station, many travelers were faced with an hour wait to get on Amtrak’s Empire Service to Niagara Falls

The impending flood of travelers also has many drivers hitting the highways early

We may be a couple of days away from the holiday, but the masses are already trying to get to their destinations. At Penn Station, many travelers were faced with an hour wait to get on Amtrak’s Empire Service to Niagara Falls.

If you think Tuesday is the worst of the travel days, think again because “getaway” Tuesday is followed by “getaway” Wednesday – notoriously the busiest travel day of the year, or close enough.

Meanwhile, regular commuters on tri-state area rails could see record-shattering crowds Wednesday.

“We are five times as busy,” Metro North President Cathy Rinaldi said.

New Jersey Transit is already planning on adding trains and buses tomorrow.

The commuter rail holiday rush will also be noticeable Thanksgiving Eve when more travelers are expected than the roughly 109,125 passengers seen last year on Thanksgiving Eve from noon to 8 p.m.

With the expected increase in travelers the LIRR is adding 12 extra trains between 12:45 and 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Metro North will add 18 extra trains between 12:45 and 4:15 p.m. Meanwhile on the New Haven line, travelers can expect longer trains.